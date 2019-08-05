How Many Episodes Does Bachelor In Paradise Air on TV This Week?

Bachelor in Paradise, one of several “Bachelor Nation” spinoffs, airs tonight, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC. The show will air twice a week at the same time on Monday and Tuesday nights for the next six weeks, according to Reality Steve, so fans will have two episodes per week to look forward to.

As usual, season 6 of BIP will feature several former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, including two of Colton Underwood‘s final three – Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin – as well as fan-favorite John Paul Jones and contestants Connor Saeli and Dylan Barbour from Hannah Brown‘s season, which wrapped up last week. Demi Burnett, who also starred on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, will also feature on BIP. Check out the full cast of stars arriving during week 1 below:

Annaliese Puccini

Bibiana Julian

Blake Horstmann

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Cameron “Cam” Ayala

Chris Bukowski

Clay Harbor

Demi Burnett

Derek Peth

Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin

Adrianne “Jane” Averbukh

John Paul Jones

Katie Morton

Kevin Fortenberry

Kristina Schulman

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Onyeka Ehie

Sydney Lotuaco

Tayshia Adams

Wills Reid

Chris Harrison will be back to host as always, and former contestant Wells Adams has returned as the season’s bartender.

The official ABC synopsis of the series reads, “Former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette cast members — both fan-favorites and characters who caused controversy — try to leave their wounded hearts behind as they take another shot at finding love. After traveling to a secluded paradise in Mexico, the cast members explore new relationships and see if summer flings will turn into something more — or if their hearts will be shattered yet again. The pursuit of a potential happily-ever-after is sure to include shocking twists, unexpected guests, unlikely pairings and other surprises.”

So where are the contestants staying while in paradise? Playa Escondida has been the location for Bachelor In Paradise since season 2, and it continues to be the primary location for season 6, according to Refinery 29. The resort’s website calls itself a “private jungle-beach, hideaway and spa,” and offers rooms ranging anywhere from $165 per night for a cabana with a queen-sized bed and a view of the tropical forest surrounding the resort, up to a beachfront penthouse with its own private Jacuzzi for $495 per night.

Playa Escondida also offers plenty of romantic packages and services, including couples massages, horseback riding on the beach and beautiful hikes through the forest, so if you’re looking to have a similar experience to the contestants on the show, head down to Mexico and check out the backdrop for Bachelor in Paradise.

The BIP plot synopsis for tonight’s episode reads “Host and keeper of the keys Chris Harrison is there to greet the nine hot men and 11 incredible women that are hoping to find true love on the beach like Chris and Krystal, Carly and Evan or Jade and Tanner, who found each other in previous seasons.”

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC to catch the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs for the rest of the summer.

READ NEXT: Tayshia Adams Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

