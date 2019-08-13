Hulu is Down or Crashes During ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale: Fixes & Troubleshootins

With season 3 episode 13 of The Handmaid’s Tale premiering bright and early Wednesday morning at 12 a.m. ET (11 p.m. CT Tuesday night), viewers might be wondering what to do if they encounter any issues with Hulu during the big finale episode.

It’s not uncommon for viewers to experience problems during a the season finale if an episode is expected to have a large live audience. Game of Thrones and Euphoria are both prime examples of what can happen when millions of viewers are tuning in at one time to watch a popular series finale. HBO Now and HBO Go experienced a handful of crashes during a few of the bigger episodes of both shows, so we wanted to give fans of Handmaid’s Tale the chance to prepare in the event of a Hulu crash or a site lag.

Read on for suggestions, tips and fixes for Hulu in case you run into any buffering or playback issues during the season 3 finale of the show tonight:

Follow Hulu’s ‘Help Center’ Steps to Fix Any Connection Errors, Buffering or Poor Video Quality

If you’re experiencing any buffering, lagging, connection errors, poor video quality or freezing/skipping videos, the Hulu Help Center recommends a series of steps to take to resolve the issue, in this order:

Fully close the Hulu app, back out, and then try reopening.

Perform a power cycle (if possible, turn off modem and router, wait a few moments and then turn back on).

Check your internet connection by running a speed test and then compare your results with Hulu’s recommendations.

Test other apps on the device, and if you’re running into similar issues, contact your internet provider.

Check for (and perform, if needed) any app and system updates.

Clear cache and data via your device’s settings menu to remove any temporary files and help free up space.

If none of the above does the trick, uninstall and reinstall the Hulu app on your device.

If You’re Still Having Trouble, Try Watching the Hulu App on a Different Device

If none of the above steps help resolve your issue, you might want to try opening the Hulu app on a different device. If you’re watching on your PS4 or Xbox, try watching on a computer, iPad or tablet instead. If you’ve got the app up on your phone, try restarting your phone or switching to a different device, like a Smart TV or Roku. If you’re on a computer, try switching browsers – some streaming services have issues with one browser but run fine on another.

Sometimes the app just encounters a glitch, or the device you are using might have too many background files or apps running, so it always helps to try a different device. We recommend having another device ready or on-hand in case you need a backup.

Check the Hulu Twitter Account for Troubleshooting Steps

Sometimes, if any issue is widespread and users are quick to reach out, the streaming platform will catch it in time and address the issue immediately. Hulu may release a statement informing users about the problem and highlight troubleshooting steps to help resolve the problem. The Hulu Twitter account can be accessed here.

If none of the above steps work, you can click here to chat with a “HuluBot,” which will help walk you through troubleshooting issues if the service’s Twitter account hasn’t offered any tips.

“HuluBot can answer some of our most common questions — from helping you update your payment information to walking you through Home network troubleshooting,” the site states. “It can also get you to an agent if you need more help.”

