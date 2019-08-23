I Forgot That You Existed: The Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift’s I Forgot That You Existed is the first track on her seventh studio album, Lover. The jazzy breakup song talks about an ex-lover or ex-friend living “free rent” in her mind.

The song is all about finally getting over the lover that has been taking up space in your mind for far too long. “It isn’t hate, it isn’t love, it’s indifference,” Swift croons.

I Forgot That You Existed Lyrics: ‘Free Rent, Living in My Mind’

i forgot that you existed, and i thought that it would kill me but it didn't 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sUJlbV6qtM — gúber ▽▲ (@jessygt) August 22, 2019

The lyrics to I Forgot That You Existed read in full, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

How many days did I spend thinking

‘Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?

Lived in the shade you were throwing

‘Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone

And I couldn’t get away from ya

In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah

Your name on my lips, tounge-tied

Free rent, living in my mind

[Pre-Chorus]

But then something happened one magical night

[Chorus]

I forgot that you existed

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn’t

And it was so nice

So peaceful and quiet

I forgot that you existed

It isn’t love, it isn’t hate, it’s just indifference

I forgot that you

[Verse 2]

Got out some popcorn

As soon as my rep started going down, down, down

Laughed on the school yard

As soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground

And I would’ve stuck around for ya

Would’ve fought the whole town, so yeah

Would’ve been right there, front row

Even if nobody came to your show

[Pre-Chorus]

But you showed who you are, then one magical night

[Chorus]

I forgot that you existed

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn’t

And it was so nice

So peaceful and quiet

I forgot that you existed

It isn’t love, it isn’t hate, it’s just indifference

I forgot that you

[Bridge]

Sent me a clear message

Taught me some hard lessons

I just forget what they were

It’s all just a blur

[Chorus]

I forgot that you existed

And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn’t

And it was so nice

So peaceful and quiet

I forgot that you existed

I did, I did, I did

It isn’t hate, it’s just indifference

It isn’t love, it isn’t hate, it’s just indifference

So, yeah

Song Meaning, Easter Eggs, & Fan Theories

Taylor liked this post on tumblr hinting that “I Forgot That You Existed” is a breakup song! pic.twitter.com/cUwhpmE6Ap — Taylor Swift’s Spotify (@TSwift_Spotify) August 21, 2019

I Forgot That You Existed could either be about an ex-lover or about an ex-friend who no longer matters in Swift’s life. Swift did like a fan’s Tumblr post about the song that reads, “I cannot wait to gift this on iTunes to the dickhead who broke my heart.”

Another fan has suggested the song is about ex-flame Calvin Harris. They wrote, “she literally didn’t write one song about calvin and then went ya know what i’ll give you one and named it I forgot that you existed”

Some of the lyrics of the song could hint at Harris being the subject:

“Would’ve been right there, front row

Even if nobody came to your show”

Another noticed that in Swift’s famous Instagram with five fence holes, she’s wearing a shirt with the flower forget-me-nots as a design. The fan wrote, “y’all, she’s wearing a t-shirt with forget me nots on it, and she has a song….. called i forgot that you existed. IT WAS AN EASTER EGG ALL ALONG”