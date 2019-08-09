‘I Purple You’: What Does It Mean?

“I Purple You” is circulating on social media as BTS fans celebrate 1,000 days since the phrase was coined by singer Kim Taehyung, according to Twitter.

Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, is one of the singers in the seven-man band, also known as the Bangtan Boys. He reportedly first coined the phrase during a fan club event in November 2016. Before wrapping up their performance, Taehyung told fans, “I purple you,” just as the lighting covered the crowd in purple light, according to Newsweek.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taehyung Created the Meaning of Purple At a Fan Event in 2016

Exactly 1000 days ago Taehyung created "I Purple You". His beautiful words not only reached the Armys, but people around the world, including UNICEF, became a message of love and trust. #IPurpleYou1000 pic.twitter.com/rBDfM952TB — Ari ♡ (@Ari29407997) August 9, 2019

The seven members of BTS stood on stage in front of a huge crowd at a fan event in November 2016. Taehyung held a microphone and addressed the audience.

“Do you know what purple means?“ Taehyung asked the crowd. “Purple is the last color of the rainbow colors. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time. I just made it up.”

The crowd, also known as the BTS ARMY, erupted unanimously, “awww.”

“I wish I could see you for a long time just like the meaning of purple,” Taehyung continued. “We will always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don’t need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We’ll go up really high. I’ll make it nice.”

According to one fan, Ari, Taehyung’s beautiful words reached people around the world and became a message of love and trust.

‘I Purple You’ Caught the Attention of UNICEF

Dear #BTSArmy, Thank you for choosing to respect, support and be there for each other every day. Together, we can #ENDviolence. We purple you 💜#IPurpleYou1000 #BTSLoveMyself @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/qnNQ8WIy7Y — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 9, 2019

“Dear #BTSArmy, Thank you for choosing to respect, support and be there for each other every day,” UNICEF wrote on Twitter. “Together, we can #ENDviolence. We purple you 💜”

According to its website, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) works in over 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, to defend their rights, and to help them fulfil their potential, from early childhood through adolescence.

UNICEF created the #ENDvoilence movement, which aims to make children feel safe at home, in school and in their communities. They also sent a message to BTS and the BTS ARMY on Twitter.

“We thank @BTS_TWT & the #BTSArmy for spreading the love and supporting the #ENDviolence movement,” they wrote. “With love and kindness, we can end all forms of violence and make sure that children are #SafetoLearn.”

It Has Been 1000 Days Since The First ‘I Purple You’

1000 days with ‘I purple you’ taehyung drops a song in English and 1 year with epiphany- today’s just one of those days folks🥺 #IPurpleYou1000 #Epiphany1stAnniversary #winterbear pic.twitter.com/C4tuZdNNe4 — calissatrongster (@calissatrongst1) August 9, 2019

“1000 days with ‘I purple you’ taehyung drops a song in English and 1 year with epiphany- today’s just one of those days folks,” Calissa Trongster wrote on Twitter.

On the anniversary of “I purple you,” as fans around the world celebrate 1000 days of the phrase by using the color to express love and adoration for BTS, Taehyung released a surprise solo song entirely in English titled “Winter Bear.”

In only a few hours, the music video has racked up almost 500,000 views and almost 1 million likes on YouTube. Taehyung was the singer, actor, and director for the song and its music video. Fans are stunned by the abundance of talent in one individual.

taehyung is rlly a full package; singer, song writer, producer, painter, photographer, actor, model, rapper, dancer ?????? anything he cant do wtf — kimv02 (@softcortae) August 9, 2019

“taehyung is rlly a full package; singer, song writer, producer, painter, photographer, actor, model, rapper, dancer ?????? anything he cant do wtf,” one fan wrote on Twitter.