Ian Ziering’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ian Ziering has a depressing home life on the Beverly, Hills 90210 reboot. His fictional wife Stacey cheats on him, and by the second episode, the fraught couple are getting divorced. Fortunately, Ziering’s real home life is much happier. The actor has been married to lifestyle blogger Erin Kristine Ludwig since 2010, and they have two daughters together: Mia, 8, and Penna, 6.

Here’s what you need to know about Ian Ziering’s wife and his kids:

1. Ziering Proposed to His Wife 3 Months After They Met

According to Earn the Necklace, Ziering and Ludwig met shortly after the latter moved to Los Angeles. Ziering popped the question after three months of dating, and they got engaged on February 3, 2010. They eventually got married on May 28, 2010 at a ceremony in Newport Beach. Several of Ziering’s 90210 co-stars attended the wedding, including Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Brian Austen Green.

During the first couple years of their marriage, Ziering had a Las Vegas residency with the Chippendales. The actor said that Ludwig was supportive during this period, and even participated with him during his performances. “It’s been sold out every night here, which has been really so fantastic. They extended my run an extra two weekends. And I’m just finishing out this weekend and I’m looking forward to getting home and being with my family,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.

“You know, it’s funny, because my wife calls me Magic Ian,” he revealed. “She’s very proud of me. I had her come out. … Unbeknownst to her, I made her part of the show, where she actually had to give me a lap dance! She did a good job.”

2. Erin Kristine Ludwig Is a Lifestyle Blogger & the Co-Founder of ‘Millennial Mamas’

While she may not be as famous as her actor husband, Erin Kristine Ludwig is the co-founder of the popular lifestyle blog Millennial Mamas. Along with her partner Veena Crownholm, Ludwig talks about everything from parenting and fashion to exciting family activities.

According to Earn the Necklace, Ludwig and Crownholm host monthly celebrity mom dinners and have even been featured in popular magazines like OK! Magazine, Radar Online, and Daily Mail Online. The Millennial Mamas duo have also worked alongside notable brands like Disney Parks, JetSuite, Alice and Olivia, Varley, and Pure Barre since 2016.

In addition to Millennial Mamas, Ludwig runs the blog At Home with the Zierings. The blog focuses on her family life, and includes posts on their vacations as well as parenting tips and problem solving techniques.

3. Ziering Says That Being a Dad Is the ‘Best Role’ He’s Ever Had

Since becoming a father in 2011, Ziering has been open about the experience and how it has changed his life. “Being a dad is the best role I’ve ever had, something that I’ve wanted to be for as long as I can remember,” he told Babble. “I always wanted to be a young dad. I thought I would have three kids by the time I was 30. I thought I would marry my high school sweetheart. Didn’t really play out that way.”

The actor also talked about the difference between playing a fictional dad on television versus a dad in real life. “I didn’t have my first child until I was 46. But the excitement, the anticipation, the energy, it’s all still there. I’ve been saving it,” he explained. “Playing a dad on television, you don’t even scratch the surface because you go home and don’t have to deal with any of the parenting responsibilities. I didn’t learn anything about parenting from any set. What I learned about parenting was passed down to me from my parents and also from my friends who had kids themselves.”

Ziering also stressed the importance of being with his kids as much as he can. “Be present. Just be there for your kids, it’s the best time in life,” he insisted. “Time is the most expensive thing I own so I don’t like to waste a minute of it. Any chance I get to be proactive and be with my kids, I take advantage of it. It’s the best part of life.”

4. Ludwig Discovered That She Several Inoperable Tumors In 2016

Ludwig dealt with a health scare in 2016 when she discovered that she had 8 tumors in her liver. Biopsies revealed that they were non-cancerous, but the doctors informed her they were inoperable. She recounted the frightening ordeal in a blog post. “The doctors told me that it would take about a week for the biopsy results and that I could go home and rest,” she wrote. “I went upstairs to lay down and started feeling so depressed. Ian told me not to worry. I would be fine. He is always so optimistic. I feel like some days we are polar opposites. It was so hard for me to feel that way.”

She said that the she feared the worst, but when the results came and the tumors proved non-cancerous, she was relieved. “The doctor called a few days later with the results. The masses were non cancerous tumors. One almost 5 inches in my liver,” she recalled. “Most likely caused during pregnancy. I couldn’t even be mad. They were possibly the result of my 2 beautiful children. I had to be thankful.”

Ludwig ultimately credited her husband and her daughters with helping her get through it all. “I deal with pain on a daily basis, but nothing that I can’t handle. I continue to get scanned every few months or when I feel a change,” she revealed. “If I engage in to much activity in a day I will be in pain for at least two days. Nothing we can’t handle. I have an amazing husband and we are lucky to have so many amazing people who have been on this journey with us. We are so thankful.”

5. Ludwig Was the One Who Encouraged Ziering to Star In the ‘Sharknado’ Films

Ziering made a comeback in a big way when he starred in 2013’s Sharknado. The film proved to be a pop culture phenomenon, and the actor went on to appear in five sequels. According to him, however, he would’ve never taken the part of Finn were it not for his wife’s insistence. “I never thought that at all,” he said, upon being asked if he thought the film would catch on. “I only did this to receive healthcare. I wasn’t sure this was going to do wonders for my career.”

“It was really at my wife’s behest that I did this being that she was pregnant and we were going to have a baby a few months after,” he added. “I’m a dad and that’s a job you can’t fail at. I took one for the team and it turned out not to be a bad thing… If James Cameron came to me with this script, I’d be all over it, but I told my wife, ‘I can’t do this. It’s going to be the end of my career.’ And, with my daughter Mia in her arms and Penna in her belly, she said, ‘Oh, no, you need to go to work.’ And it was a slap of reality to me.”

While the Sharknado films have their fair share of laughs, Ziering said that he’s going to wait to show them to his daughters. “My 2-year-old [daughter, Mia], I’m not gonna let her see that. I mean, the opening scene from Sharknado I think was better than the original Jaws movie,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “It was scarier, it was bloodier, and it had more high-anxiety moments than the original Jaws movie. And that movie kept me out of the ocean for a summer. So there’s no way I’m gonna let my 2-year-old watch any of that movie until she’s old enough to realize that this is just make-believe, honey, it’s science fiction.”