Is ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fake? New Season Doesn’t Hide Much

Rumors that Alaskan Bush People is fake have circulated for years. Now that the popular Discovery Channel show is back for its tenth season, chatter that things aren’t exactly what they seem has resurfaced.

The validity of the Brown family has long been questioned by viewers, many of whom simply don’t believe that the Brown family has lived their lives in the Alaskan bush. Several people think that the show is scripted and that the Brown family is faking it for reality television glory.

Little has changed this season, as the Browns continue to have their lives filmed for television. As Soap Dirt points out, however, not everything is as it seems.

“The point is they now utilize things that they didn’t while supposedly in the wild. So, it’s getting confusing. Today they have vehicles to ride back and forth to the nearest town. Before they needed to take a boat for hours to get to the nearest port in Alaska.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Browns Don’t Actually Live ‘in the Bush’ When the Cameras Aren’t Rolling

The first couple of seasons of Alaskan Bush People had fans believing that this family was living off the land in the wilderness, away from technology and all the other things that most people are used to. However, it’s clear now that the Browns aren’t completely reliant on the land around them to survive.

Viewers may notice quite a few differences in Season 10 in comparison to Season 1, for example. The Browns actually use vehicles these days. And things seem a bit less “wild,” if you will, even if they still go hunting for food.

“Alaskan Bush People’s entire premise was blown up long ago and the Browns’ Bush lifestyle has been exposed as an illusion, yet the show still draws enough eyeballs to warrant another season. The viewers with a casual interest in the show have probably ditched it by now, leaving only the most vehement hate-watchers and spellbound superfans keeping the lights on at Park Slope,” TV Insider reports.

While the appeal may be gone, viewers still seem dedicated to watching the Brown family on their journey through life — even if it takes them away from the bush as they knew it.

Ami Brown Is Still Alive Despite Reports That She Had Just a few Months Left in Her Cancer Battle

A few years ago, Ami Brown, the matriarch of the Brown family, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ami had a pretty tough time in the months following her diagnosis and rumors that her cancer had progressed caused fans to wonder if she’d be able to fight it. At one point, there were reports that Ami was on her death bed — but she managed to pull through.

These days, Ami is in remission.

“Amora Brown was diagnosed with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer in April 2017. Treatment for her cancer included a four-month course of chemotherapy with radiation. Her disease responded well to the treatment, and, according to her UCLA oncologist Dr. Deborah Wong, she is now in remission. Although her most recent scans show no evidence of cancer, Amora will continue to be monitored closely by her medical team over the next several months,” Ami’s doctors told People Magazine in a statement issued back in March.

New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air on Sunday nights at 9/8c on the Discovery Channel.