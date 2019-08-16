Is Taylor Swift Engaged? Fans Speculate After Lyrics of Song ‘Lover’

Is Taylor Swift engaged? After her song “Lover” was released, fans are wondering if she might have gotten engaged, or even if she’s already married.

The song by Swift is the fourth track to be released leading up to her seventh studio album, which is named after this track. The single was released on midnight, August 16, to the great joy of the Swiftie universe. The album contains 18 tracks in total, and will be released on August 23.

The lyrics that have piqued the interest of her fans read:

Ladies and gentleman will you please stand? With every guitar string scar on my hand I take this magnetic force of a man to be my Lover

Another set of intriguing lyrics within the song read: “I’ve loved you three summers honey, but I want them all”

Swift has not given any confirmation that she is engaged or already married to her boyfriend of three years, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Speculate About Swift’s Possible Secret Engagement After Lover

Swift is the kind of megastar who generates crazy interest for any given track — but when she releases a track that hints at her marital status, you know it’s going to be big.

One Swift fan tweeted, “Two questions I have listening to #Lover: 1) Is @taylorswift13 engaged? 2) Who doesn’t leave their Christmas lights up until January? #LoverAtMidnight”

Another tweeted, “TAYLOR SWIFT IS EITHER MARRIED OR ENGAGED LADIES AND GENTLEMAN I CANNOT CALM DOWN THIS IS SO EXCITING @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #LoverAtMidnight”

@taylorswift13 ….. seriously!! Are you and @josalw engaged?!?!?! 😭😭😭💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💍 #LoverAtMidnight — Whitney Never Met Tay! TS7 SS is ALL I want! 🙏🏻 (@WhitneyJoy88) August 16, 2019

Swift has never been married. However, she has been in several high profile relationships. She’s been publicly involved with Alwyn for three years now, if the lyrics in Lover are true. Swift and Alwyn have become notorious for their tight-lipped attitude about their relationship, which is likely why fans are so willing to believe Swift might have had a secret engagement or marriage.

Swift might not be engaged, but she certainly left her fair share of clues to confirm that she’s talking about marrying Alwyn in the future, at the very least. First, her lyric video shows the heart to be set to the theme of the Union Jack, the official flag for England.

The heart shaped Union Jack…Tay knows we know. 🇬🇧❤️😘 #LOVERATMIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/dgVeLmMwjq — LOVER cool chick 🐣 (@lucky1_en) August 16, 2019

Second, she confirms she’s talking about Alwyn by referencing the exact time period she’s been in a relationship with him for: “Three summers.”

omg taylor mentioning the magnetic force again just like in gorgeous… A SEQUEL YES MA'AM #LoverAtMidnight — lotte 🦋 CITY OF LOVER 💗 (@teatimetay13) August 16, 2019

She also describes Alwyn in the same way she described him in songs in her sixth studio album, Reputation. For example, she references his magnetism in Gorgeous.

One user tweeted of the confusion, “So is @taylorswift13 engaged or married or just messing around with my emotions?”

Another tweeted, “I think I have a new favorite TS song…also feeling some vibes like miss Taylor is married or engaged and I’m slightly offended I wasn’t invited or even told about this. This will definitely be a song at my wedding.”

