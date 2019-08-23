It’s Nice to Have a Friend: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

It’s Nice to Have a Friend is the seventeenth song on Taylor Swift’s Lover album. As many fans have noted, the song seems to be the older, more mature sibling of an older track of Swift’s called Mary’s Song (Oh My My My).

It’s Nice to Have a Friend is the penultimate song on Lover, wedged between the poppy ME! and the romantic ballad Daylight. The song is stripped down, free of any major bells and whistles besides Swift’s voice.

Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Nice to Have a Friend Full Lyrics: ‘School Bell Rings, Walk Me Home’

It’s Nice to Have a Friend is the older, wiser sister of Mary’s Song. @taylorswift13 really came full circle 💙 #Lover #LoverOutNow — Kelsie Gibson (@kelsterbelle) August 23, 2019

[Outro]

Ooh

Ooh

[Verse 1]

School bell rings, walk me home

Sidewalk chalk covered in snow

Lost my gloves, you give me one

“Wanna hang out?” Yes, sounds like fun

Video games, you pass me a note

Sleeping in tents

[Chorus]

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

[Verse 2]

Light pink sky up on the roof

Sun sinks down, no curfew

20 questions, we tell the truth

You’ve been stressed out lately, yeah, me too

Something gave you the nerve

To touch my hand

[Chorus]

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

[Instrumental bridge]

[Verse 3]

Church bells ring, carry me home

Rice on the ground looks like snow

Call my bluff, call you “Babe”

Have my back, yeah, every day

Feels like home, stay in bed

The whole weekend

[Chorus]

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

It’s nice to have a friend (Ooh)

(Ooh)

It’s Nice to Have a Friend: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

i have something to say about this "it's nice to have a friend" lyric… "lost my gloves. you give me one. wanna hang out? yes, sounds like fun.” that is the plot… of CAROL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/a2rJfzHspS — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 23, 2019

It’s Nice to Have a Friend tracks a relationship that begins in grade school and moves into adulthood, serving as a sort of security net for the singer, who sings over and over, “It’s nice to have a friend.”

Though the song does have a romantic feel to it, one of Swift’s real-life best friends helped her to craft the sweet tune. Selena Gomez has a writing credit for the song, along with Adam King Feeney, Swift herself, and Louis Bell.

One fan noted that the Selena pin on Swift’s jacket in her Elle cover shoot earlier this year seemed to be a nod at this collaboration. The fan wrote, “okay guys!!! so everyone thought we were getting a taylena collab on this album but the hint of the Selena pin on the entertainment weekly cover was that Selena co-wrote ‘It’s Nice to Have a Friend’ i love their friendship so much #Lover”

Can we talk about how cute the Spotify canvas of It's Nice To Have A Friend tho? 😻 #Lover pic.twitter.com/yQgtT39jgZ — カリーザ 💁🏻‍♀️ (@karizzanne_) August 23, 2019

Another fan wrote, “Its nice to have a friend gives me a beach vibe. It’s like when summer is ending, the sun is hiding, the ocean is reflecting the sky”