Ja Rule’s Kids Suffer Over Fyre Festival Scandal

The Fyre Festival received a lot of heat this year, and much of that was focused on Ja Rule.

The rapper was featured in two documentaries released in January– “Fyre Fraud” on Hulu and “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” on Netflix– but he has since denounced the music festival, saying he was “tricked” by organizer Billy McFarland.

In a tweet earlier this year, Ja Rule wrote, “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

But what effect has his involvement in the festival had on his family, namely his children?

In a preview for this season of GUHH:NY, Ja Rule’s daughter, Brittney, tells a friend, “I’m tired of having to answer questions about it. I’m not my dad.”

Along with Brittney, 27, this season of GUHH:NY will star Ja Rule’s son, Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr., 19.

In an exclusive clip, Brittney says that she’s worried about how her father’s involvement in the infamous music festival will reflect negatively on her and Jeff.

Jeff then shares how his father and the Fyre Festival were constantly brought up to him at school– people would show him memes of the failed concert. One preview for this season shows Ja Rule saying, “I will say this: You can’t always control in life what happens… You can control how you react to it, and the outcome of that. We here, we do the f–k we doing. Iconic Fest here we come baby!”

While Ja Rule has since said otherwise, he initially told music fans that the festival was not a scam. In 2017, when issues with the Fyre Festival first came to light, he wrote, “We are working right now on getting everyone off the island SAFE that is my immediate concern… I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM.” In September 2018, he is quoted as telling Revolt TV that the idea for the festival was “beyond brilliant”.

In the interview, Ja Rule said that while he was the one who came up with the idea for Fyre Fest, McFarland was responsible for executing his vision. “It wasn’t what I dreamed it of being and what I envisioned of it being and what I wanted it to be,” Ja Rule said. “It wasn’t done properly … People didn’t really know I had anything to do with the festival until it went wrong. And then it was like, ‘Ja Rule’s festival!’ It was my idea, my vision to do this. And I’m no way, shape or form ashamed of my vision of what it was to do this. I wanted to create something amazing.”

While a number of lawsuits have been filed against Fyre Media, Ja Rule, and McFarland, Rule has not received the same kind of backlash as McFarland.

Watch what his children have to say about the chaotic festival and their father’s involvement in it on the series premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: New York tonight at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV.