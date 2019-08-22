Jenni JWOWW Farley’s Estranged Husband Updates: Roger Mathews Today

Thursday, August 22’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation features drama surrounding Jenni “JWOWW” Farley’s divorce from Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two young children. The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Goodbye Mike,” reads “With the Hitchuation over, the year may be winding down but the drama is ticking up for our Guidos. Ronnie reaches his breaking point, JWoww’s divorce goes public, and Mike heads to jail.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018, after they had been married for almost three years. Though she tried to keep the divorce out of the public eye for the sake of their two children, Meilani and Grayson, Mathews posted videos to social media three months later that exposed their messy split.

In a clip released ahead of the episode, JWOWW talks to her best friend, Nicole “SNOOKI” Polizzi about the videos and the rumors Mathews started by releasing them to the public. She said “I didn’t want to talk about it publicly, out of respect for my children. So when those videos came out, I feel like it was a really, really low blow by Roger.”

On Social Media, Mathews Seems Focused on His Kids & His Image

Mathews regularly posts on Instagram to keep his 1.7 million followers updated on his life. His most recent post, uploaded Thursday several hours before the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was scheduled to air, was a series of photos of he and Farley’s two children. His kids seem to be his main priority as of late, and they are regularly featured on his social media.

In the newest post’s caption, he wrote “Throwbacks to my forever loves and constants. The two humans who have always remained my focus and priority. Negativity will always be there baiting you but you must realize your blessings in life and focus on those. Stay the course, never waiver and remain constant especially when beautiful little humans rely on you. Life is good. Growth never happens when you focus on the past. The future has so many positive things in store and I can’t wait. Just getting started. Onwards and upwards.”

Another recent post reveals that he recently got work done to “improve some of my problem areas including my laugh lines and the dark circles under my eyes.”

Although Farley has moved on and is in a relationship with Zach Clayton Carpinello, Mathews appears to currently be single. Mathews did, however, tell Us Weekly that Carpinello “seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.” He added that “Coparenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy. Wish her nothing but positive things.”

Farley & Mathews Put the House They Shared Up for Sale

After splitting, the former couple put their Toms River, New Jersey home up for sale; the house is currently still on the market, listed at $1.35 million.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source said Farley “moved into a really nice place in New York.” Mathews has not revealed where he is currently living, but Instagram posts have showed glimpses’ of his home’s kitchen, marble bathroom, and backyard pool. His new place is likely in New Jersey, and he describes himself as a “Jersey Dad” in his Instagram bio.

Tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3, Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.