Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Getting Married ‘Soon’

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married “soon” — but not too soon. The couple is planning on tying the knot sometime in 2020, according to Lopez. However, on Wednesday, August 7, the Medicine singer took to Instagram to post a couple of videos of what appeared to be a wedding spot on a beach. And now, curious minds want to know if a JLo/A-Rod wedding is happening sooner rather than later.

Lopez, who is currently on tour, walked along the beach and filmed a giant heart that was situated in the sand. The display looked like the perfect spot to exchange nuptials.

Despite the posts, it’s fairly unlikely that Lopez was dropping hints. The chances of the two getting married in the coming days are rather slim as Lopez is currently on tour and has upcoming dates in Spain, Egypt, and Russia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lopez Tagged Rodriguez in Her ‘Heart’ Videos

Lopez tagged her husband-to-be in her beach videos, which may have caused some fans to wonder if she was sharing the couple’s wedding location, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Rodriguez recently posted his own photo on Instagram, appearing to be enjoying some time at celeb-hotspot The Polo Bar this evening. The two have been apart for a while as Lopez performs overseas.

And while a beach wedding may seem like a dream to a lot of people, JLo recently talked to E! News about what her wedding to A-Rod will be like.

“I’d like a big wedding and I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church and I’ve been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don’t really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video from her tour. You can watch the video below:

JLo & A-Rod Got Engaged in March & Are Planning to Get Married Next Year

Rodriguez got down on one knee while on vacation with Lopez back in March. The two got engaged after dating for two years, A-Rod presenting his love with an incredible 12-15 carat emerald cut diamond.

“She said yes,” A-Rod captioned the Instagram photo, adding a heart emoji. Lopez then posted the same photo, showing off her huge ring.

The couple, who has both been married previously, aren’t looking to rush things, however. When Lopez was asked when she was planning on saying “I do,” she explained that it would be “soon” but no plans have been made for the coming weeks — or months — according to Jenny from the Block.

“Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year,” she said in that aforementioned behind-the-scenes video.

