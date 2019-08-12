Jihoon & Deavan Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Jihoon and Deavan, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, recently welcomed their first child together earlier this year. The couple actually ended up pregnant the first night they were together, so Deavan moved to South Korea to be with Jihoon and raise their son in his home country.

The couple appears to still be together today, although their official relationship status won’t be confirmed until the current season of The Other Way wraps up in a few weeks. Read on for information on the reality stars’ relationship, including how they met and where they are today:

Jihoon & Deavan Met Through a Dating App & Were Intimate Their First Night Together

Jihoon and Deavan first connected through a dating app before Jihoon flew to Utah to meet the tattooed beauty. According to Reality TV World, the pair used a translating app to communicate and were immediately smitten with one another; the two began talking to each other every day for three months, so Jihoon made plans to travel to America and meet his “fantasy” girl in person.

Due to the incredibly “strong connection” the two shared when they met in person, they were intimate the first night they were together. After taking six pregnancy tests, Deavan found out she was pregnant the day Jihoon was planning to head back to South Korea, and so the couple started making plans for Deavan to move to his home country to be together.

The Couple Welcomed Their Son to the World Earlier This Year But Haven’t Posted Details About Him for Fans

Fans already know that Deavan is pregnant with Jihoon’s baby on the show, as TLC has documented her pregnancy from the beginning. The couple recently welcomed their son to the world earlier this year, although they haven’t given away many details on his birthday, name, or weight, and they haven’t posted or released any pictures of the little boy, aside from a few maternity pictures on Deavan’s Instagram page. Deavan did tell fans during a July Instagram Q&A that she and Jihoon chose to keep details about their son from the media on their own accord, and not because they were contractually obligated by TLC.

She told fans that she “wanted viewers to be introduced to him when he appeared on TV,” so the birth of their child will likely be documented on the show. Deavan also confirmed that they had a baby boy, according to TV Shows Ace. Starcasm reports that their son’s name is Taeyang, although we haven’t found any confirmation on his name from either Deavan or Jihoon at this time. The reality star says her son is Jihoon’s “twin” and that they know the exact date of conception.

Jihoon’s Parents Were Embarrassed About His Relationship With Deavan & Her Pregnancy

Jihoon and Deavan had a rocky start to their relationship because of Jihoon’s parents and how they reacted to his relationship with Deavan. Not only did they not think she was a good fit for their son, they didn’t like her tattoos and couldn’t accept that she got pregnant so quickly. They also weren’t ready to give their blessing to Jihoon to marry Deavan, which is incredibly important in Korean culture.

“In Korean culture, it is super important for the parents to give their blessing,” Deavan explained during an earlier episode. “If I’m not up to Jihoon’s parents’ standards and they think I’m not good enough for their son, we can’t get married.”

Deavan also worried that Jihoon was only marrying her because she was pregnant, so the two have had to overcome some significant issues since they first got together. Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Deavan and Jihoon’s story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

