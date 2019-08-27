John Paul Jones & Tayshia Adams BIP Spoilers

John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams run into drama on the latest episode of Bachelor In Paradise. The former gets into an argument with fellow cast member Derek Peth, which results in Tayshia having to choose between them. Who does she choose? And who does she end up with at the end of the season?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams during season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

The conflict between Jones and Peth was teased in the season promo. Reality Steve reports that it takes place at a wedding, and that Jones accuses Peth of using the female cast members to get ahead. Peth denies these claims, but is visibly upset with Tayshia takes Jones’ side in the fight, and he starts crying. He then decides to walk off the show.

Krystal Nielson, who was getting married to Chris Randone, said that she was surprised to see how Jones treated Peth, given his reputation as a likable guy. “I want to say this, though. I had heard, he seemed super likable,” she explained. “So it was really unexpected that, you know, you’re nervous that there’s going to be that one guest that causes drama and brings heat, and you’re like, ‘This is not your moment, dude. Step back.’ And he was that guy.”

JPJ & Tayshia Adams Do Not Stay Together After the Season Ends

Despite winning the fight against Peth, Jones’ attitude rubs some of the other cast members the wrong way. During the promo for the episode, Nielson said that Jones was a “dark cloud” over her wedding. “We had heard through our family and friends that there was a dark cloud that was kind of going over,” she said. “And that dark cloud was John Paul Jones… It was really difficult when we were at the wedding reception and we’re trying to enjoy ourselves, that all our friends and family and all the cast and everyone’s talking about, he confronts Derek. Very aggressively.”

“It caused a huge ripple at the wedding, and you could just feel that energy,” Nielson continued. “You’re gonna see that play out. There’s also an element of, I do want to say to John Paul Jones, though, that we were people who got passionate in the moment, and so we’ve definitely gone through that journey. But there’s a time and a place. And I hope that he’s learned his lesson.”

The big question for fans is whether or not Jones’ actions paid off. Is he still together with Tayshia? Unfortunately, Jones and Tayshia do not turn out to be a storybook romance. At the end of the season, the couple turns down their option for an Overnight Date, with reports that Tayshia is the one who ended it. Both are currently single.