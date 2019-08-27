WATCH: John Travolta Mistakes Drag Queen for Taylor Swift at VMAs

John Travolta attended the 2019 Video Music Awards, and he was presenting the award for Video of the Year along with co-presenter, Queen Latifah. The 65-year-old actor jokingly told Latifah that she should announce the winner’s name out loud because, “I’ll f*** it up,” he said.

Travolta was referencing the time he majorly flubbed actress Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Academy Awards, in which he somehow pronounced her name as “Adele Dazeem,” a moment that will that is forever one of the best screw-ups viewers have ever seen on live national TV. While dropping the f-bomb on stage surprised everyone, he appeared to get through his presenting duties without messing up. That is, until it became time to actually give the winner the trophy.

Taylor Swift won the award for Video of the Year for her song, “You Need to Calm Down,” off her Lover album, and while the singer was making her up on stage, pausing to give rapper Cardi B a hug, Travolta attempted to hand the award to Jade Jolie, a drag queen who was featured in the music video, and had beat Swift to the stage. Jolie laughed, politely refused to take the Moon Man trophy from the actor, and seemingly quickly explained that he had the wrong person.

John Travolta mistaking Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift. 👏DRAG 👏RACE 👏EXCELLENCE pic.twitter.com/zVLgsbHhD7 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) August 27, 2019

The Reactions on Twitter Were Hilarious

It’s hard not to feel for Travolta, he just can’t seem to get it right at these award shows. And while his moment was extremely brief, it did not go unnoticed, and viewers online had a field day with memes and jokes. While some users focused on his mix-up with Jade Jolie, others couldn’t help but comment on his bald look, which drew mixed reactions of both love and hate.

Travolta, who’s married to wife Kelly Preston, is also going to have to answer to his children, Ella Blue, 19, and Benjamin, 8, for not being able to recognize who’s arguably the most famous pop singer on the planet.

"And the VMA goes to… Adele Dazeem" * Travolta hands the award to a mannequin in a shake-and-go wig with a huge grin * — Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) August 27, 2019

John Travolta trying to find Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/60RxIVkfyC — Bryan Powell (@TheBryanPowell) August 27, 2019

jade jolie when john travolta tried to hand her the trophy pic.twitter.com/YuJ9Jeg1pc — Fierce Majeure (@FierceMajeure) August 27, 2019

wait. does…does John Travolta not know who Taylor Swift is 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qSlE8pbWQK — UPROXX (@UPROXX) August 27, 2019

John Travolta without hair is unnerving. pic.twitter.com/UALLz1kv3g — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 27, 2019

John Travolta with this bald head is kinda doing something to me #VMA pic.twitter.com/uhaVvmkaLL — Daytona (@RealDanieB) August 27, 2019

WAIT John Travolta actually thought Drag Queen Taylor was actual Taylor and tried to hand her the award 🤣🤣 I’m dead this man cannot do a thing right on awards shows 🤣🤣 #VMAs — Toni-ann (@tonianncanovaaa) August 27, 2019

Somebody get John Travolta some glasses the man is clearly suffering #JohnTravolta #adeledazeem — Melissa Field (@IAmMelissaField) August 27, 2019

At the end of the day, Travolta seemed unbothered by the mistake. Instead of fleeing from embarrassment, he stuck around backstage to pose with Swift, Jade Jolie, and the rest of the wonderful cast from her music video.

Jade Jolie Brushes It Off

However, this mistake is truly a testament to Jade Jolie’s excellent make-up. The former Season 5 competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race looked incredible, and being taken for Taylor Swift is in no way an insult. After the flub happened with Travolta, Jolie tweeted as if it didn’t even happen. Also, making an already embarrassing moment for Travolta even worse doesn’t seem like her style.

After Swift took home the Video of the Year Award Jolie tweeted multiple congratulations to the singer and choreographer Todrick Hall, and how blessed she felt to be a part of her LGBTQ empowered “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

READ NEXT: Why Taylor Swift & Alex Morgan Both Love the Number 13