Johnny Bananas’ Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is ‘The Challenge’ Star?

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is 37 years old and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

A career reality TV contestant, it is believed that Devenanzio earned the nickname “Bananas” during his time in college. The nickname stuck with him through life, and became a huge part of his identity when he joined MTV’s The Real World when he appeared on the show in 2006’s Key West season. A short while later, he joined The Challenge. Over the years, Bananas has become a staple on the show.

Since that time, Bananas has appeared in 212 episodes over the course of 17 seasons, during which he has won six seasons of the competition, earning himself nearly $700,000, according to Rolling Stone, and also earning himself a reputation for tenacity.

Bananas Is the Oldest Male Competing on ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2’

Bananas is 37 years old, making him the oldest male competitor on this season of The Challenge. Rival Wes Bergmann and one of Bananas’ best friends on the show, Leroy Garrett, are the closest to him in age, at 34. Former Bananas friend and ally Zach Nichols is up next, at 32, the same age as Team UK’s Joss Mooney. Paulie Calafiore, at age 30, is the only other male contestant in his 30s.

Team UK’s Stephen Bear and Rogan O’Connor are both 29. Team USA’s Jordan Wiseley is 28, as is Team UK’s Theo Campbell. The UK’s Kyle Christie and Sean Lineker are both 27 and newcomer Idris Virgo is 26. Team USA’s Josh Martinez is the youngest male competitor at age 25.

The average age among male contestants this season is just below 30 (29.8). The average age on Team USA is 31, while the average age on Team UK is 28. The smallest age gap between Bananas and his competition is 3 years (Bergmann and Garrett) while the largest age gap is more than a decade — the 12-year difference between Bananas and Martinez).

But Bananas doesn’t seem to be worried about these numbers, according to an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I know this sounds cliche, but age is just a number. Tom Brady is in the Super Bowl and he’s 41. I might not have one left in me, but I might have eight left in me. I’m going to continue doing Challenges until MTV says no more, my body says no more or my mom says no more. But my mom loves The Challenge. My dad is a more traditional guy. He’s like, ‘When are you going to get serious and get a real job?’ Until three years ago he was still trying to get me to join the Army. I’m like, ‘Dad, I don’t think they’ll let me join anymore. Can you move on?'” he told the outlet.

Bananas Is 5’10” Tall & Has a Strict Diet & Exercise Routine That Keeps Him in Shape for the Competition

Like many of his Challenge competitors, the 5’10” reality television star spends a lot of his spare time making sure he’s in the best physical shape. He works out a great deal and is usually very particular when it comes to his diet.

When he isn’t filming episodes of The Challenge, you’ll probably catch Bananas doing some kind of physical outdoor activity, such as biking. He also hits the gym and keeps up with strength and endurance training, which keeps him prepared for some of the craziest stunts that TJ Lavin lays on him and his fellow Challengers.

“When I first started doing The Challenge, it was that beach body, meathead workout. I focused on all strength and no agility and no stamina. I soon realized we’ve never had a bench press competition,” he told USA Today’s For the Win back in 2016. Bananas has switched up his workouts and is in excellent shape, which makes him a fierce competitor, season after season.

