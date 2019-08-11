Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour Setlist, Dates & Tickets 2019

At the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, The Jonas Brothers are being honored for their evolution as a music group with the Decade Award. The Jonas Brothers were also nominated in 5 categories: Music Group, Summer: Song, Single: Group, Pop Song, and Summer Music Star: Group. The 2019 Teen Choice Awards air on Sunday, August 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

Fans are hopeful that the Jonas Brothers will make an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards this year, in spite of the fact that they are busy on their Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off on August 7 in Miami. The tour is named after their successful new album, Happiness Begins, which released in June; the tour is especially significant for the band because it is their first time touring together since breaking up almost a decade ago.

If you are interested in learning more about the tour and how to get tickets for a show near you, here’s what we know:

‘Happiness Begins’ Tour Dates & Locations

The tour began in Miami on August 7 and is stopping at many stadiums throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico through December 15. Then, they will move their tour abroad to Europe at the end of January 2020; their last listed tour date is February 22, 2020 in Paris, France.

A complete list of their tour dates and locations, can be found on their website here.

Since they do not have a concert scheduled for August 11, it is possible that they will be able to attend the Teen Choice Awards and accept their honor (and possible category wins) in-person.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the concert nearest you, there are tickets for sale for each show via Ticketmaster. For each show date, there is also a “VIP” ticket option. According to LaneOne.com, those VIP tickets (at an added cost) include perks such as preferred entrance, ambassador support, and parking and uber credits.

What We Know About the ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour Setlist

The Jonas Brothers have evolved as artists with their latest album, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be looking for them to perform some of their earlier hits during the tour. According to PopSugar, the setlist for the Jonas Brothers’ first show of their tour was as follows:

1. “Rollercoaster”

2. “S.O.S.”

3. “Cool”

4. “Only Human”

5. “Strangers”

6. “That’s Just the Way We Roll”

7. “Fly With Me”

8. “Used to Be”

9. “Hesitate”

10. “Can’t Have You” (Fan Request Song)

11. “Jealous” by Nick Jonas

12. “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE

13. “Comeback”

14. “When You Look Me in the Eyes”

15. “I Believe”

16. “Mandy”/”Paranoid”/”Got Me Going Crazy”/”Play My Music” Medley

17. “Hold On”/”World War III”/”Tonight” Medley

18. “Runaway” (Special Performance With Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha)

19. “Lovebug”

20. “Year 3000”

21. “Burnin’ Up”

22. “Sucker”

While this is a good outline of what to expect if you see them in concert during this tour, don’t expect this to be the exact set for every show. It is customary for artists to mix up their setlists throughout their tour. Furthermore, it is possible that their “fan request song” will change based on the city they’re in, as well as the musical guests that join them up on stage for the “special performance” portion of the night.