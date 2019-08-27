WATCH: Jonas Brothers VMAs 2019 Performance

The Jonas Brothers went back to the Jersey Shore to tape their VMA performance of Sucker. While not live, that didn’t diminish the song or the band’s appeal.

I'M A SUCKER FOR EVERYTHING THE @jonasbrothers ARE GIVING US RIGHT NOW! ❤️💫 #VMAs — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

In a teaser, the guys started out with their road trip playlist that includes Springsteen and Bon Jovi. Of course, they had to show some love for Burnin Up. They also talked a bit about their roots performing in New Jersey.

Thank you #VMAs for bringing us back to The Stone Pony!! What a crowd 😳 We love you guys ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/qLKIY4shnU — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 27, 2019

Jonas Brother’s VMA’s performance last night!! pic.twitter.com/UqWkMmV2B5 — Amanda Rose (@amandabootsy) August 27, 2019

From Asbury Park, the performance kicked off with their recent hit Sucker. The three guys were featured in a concert atmosphere that they are known for among fans. The guys walked into the audience to continue to song, much to the smiles of everyone there. As the camera rotated, you could see the crowd getting into the performance alongside the brothers. Continuing further down the stage, it was only a matter of time before they segued into Only Human.

Performing back in Jersey. What a night. Thank you #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/3TsH4diLGB — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

We can't help but love the Jonas Brothers, we're only human. ❤️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OIwMzCMenO — E! News (@enews) August 27, 2019

Coming back on stage for the second song, the brothers were still keeping the crowd entertained. Fireworks literally began to go off as they continued to sing, The bright lights were beautiful against the beach backdrop.

The band taped their segment on Asbury Park’s Stone Pony stage. While it caught some fans off guard, others were more than prepared for the guys. It actually became a major event for everyone there.