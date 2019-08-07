Julianne Hough Opens Up About Sexuality to Her Husband

Julianne Hough recently opened up about her sexuality during a Woman’s Health interview. The America’s Got Talent judge said that she isn’t straight, and relayed the experience of what it was like to tell her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich. Hough and Laich have been married since July 2017, and have been supportive of one another throughout their careers.

Hough said that she underwent a “massive transformation” months after her marriage, and that Laich allowed her to be more comfortable with herself. “I’ve been de-layering all the survival tactics I’ve built up my whole life,” she told the magazine. “Now, I feel limitless… I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship.”

Hough Said That Coming Out to Her Husband Made Their Relationship ‘More Intimate’

Hough then said that the newfound comfort enabled her to be honest with her spouse. “I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she recounted. “I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

The former dancer has been very open about her relationship with her husband in the past, going as far as to discuss their sex lives during an appearance on the podcast How Men Think. She said that she went online and sought the advice of a sex coach when something didn’t “feel right” between them, so they could better understand each other’s sexual desires.

Hough Said That She Feels ‘Limitless’ & More Confident In Her Personal Life

“A lot of people don’t know even what they want,” Hough told Laich, the podcast host. “My curiosity has saved my life and honestly saved our relationship many times because we’ve been curious about like, ’Hey, something doesn’t feel right.”

“Instead of just accepting it for how it is, let’s look into something. By almost learning each other’s language — sort of like love languages — it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately,” she added.