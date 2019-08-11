Kaitlynn Carter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaitlynn Carter, who was seen engaging in major PDA with Miley Cyrus in Italy, is a reality TV show actress who is the former girlfriend of Brody Jenner.

The Italian jaunt came amidst news that Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were taking a break from their short-lived marriage. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Miley told ETOnline shortly after the photos with Carter appeared. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Carter is also a social media influencer. She has an English degree from the University of New Hampshire, according to her blog’s bio. The blog, which appears to be discontinued, contains articles and photos discussing love, travel, style, and things like that.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pictures Surfaced Showing Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus Looking Very Close on Vacation

Kaitlyn Carter has been filling her Instagram page with pictures showing her in bikinis, on boats – and with Miley Cyrus on vacation.

“Italian summer nights 🌙” she wrote with one modeling shot. With a photo showing both her and Miley in swimming suits, Kaitlyn wrote, “rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby ⚓️”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kaitlyn and Miley were photographed “cuddling, kissing and swimming at the Il Sereno hotel, alongside Cyrus’ sister, Brandi.”

Miley and Kaitlyn were described as not trying to hide their affection. You can see the PDA photos here.

Brody didn’t seem too upset. He left a comment that said, “Hot girl summer.”

2. Carter Is the Former Girlfriend of Brody Jenner

Kaitlynn Carter used to date Brody Jenner, the son of Bruce Jenner and Elvis Presley’s ex, Linda Thompson. Just 23 weeks before she was seen hanging out with Miley, she captioned one photo with Brody: “my favorite person ❤️.”

The pair dated for five years.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the statement on their breakup reads. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

3. Carter Is Promoting a Skincare Line

On Instagram, Carter is hawking a skincare line. “founder @selfeofficial,” her page says. The Instagram page for that company has a few photos on it and says, “a brand that cares for your skin. coming soon.”

As for Miley Cyrus, a source told People Magazine the two are “just having fun” together.

In a video posted to Instagram, Cyrus and Carter lipsynched to “Bangerz,” which is the title track to a Cyrus album released after she split from Hemsworth previously. They sing: “Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial,” referring to Miley’s dad, according to People.

4. Carter Acted on the Hills

Kaitlynn Carter acted with Jenner on the Hills: New Beginnings. She supposedly married Jenner in Bali in 2018, but, according to ET Online, the marriage was never legal.

Their relationship was seen on the MTV show but the scrutiny didn’t help their relationship, according to Page Six.

According to Hollywood Life, Kaitlynn’s appearances on the Hills in 2019 were her “reality television debut,” and the show chronicled tensions in her relationship with Brody, including a discussion about open relationships and Brody coming home late.

The split between Carter, 30, and Brody Jenner was announced just days before she was photographed with Miley Cyrus.

In 2017, she wrote on her blog, “A few months back I decided to rent an apartment in the Brentwood neighborhood of LA so I’d have an easier commute to back-to-back days of meetings! In reality, I also relished the opportunity to decorate a new space, and one that would be just mine, so I could get…”

5. Carter & Jenner Met at a Party & She Started a Lifestyle Blog & Online Clothing Line

Carter and Jenner first met at a party in 2013, and she thought it would be for life.

“He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing,” she said. “Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”

According to PopCulture, she started a lifestyle blog in 2014 called Hey Miss Carter, but stopped posting in 2018. In addition, started an online clothing store called Foray in 2015, HollywoodLife reported.

The bio page on the blog reads, “A little about this site: You’ll be able to keep up with all I find worth sharing about fashion, beauty and travel by visiting my homepage regularly. There you’ll find all my latest editorial features! If you’d like to hear what I’m up to on the daily, just check out my digital diary. That will be filled with all my unfiltered, unorganized daily thoughts and happenings. As a writer by nature, I thought this would be the best way for you all to get to know me!”