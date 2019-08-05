Did Karine Cheat on Paul on 90 Day Fiancé?

Karine and Paul Staehle have had a rocky, on-again-off-again relationship throughout their time on TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé. The couple was featured on the first two seasons of Before the 90 Days, and returned for the spinoff series The Other Way. Although the reality stars welcomed their son Pierre to the world earlier this year, fans weren’t sure the couple was going to be able to overcome some of their issues, including several cheating scandals involving Karine.

Fans might remember the explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “Couples Tell All” special last year, when the two revealed that Karine was pregnant and Paul announced (on national television) that he wanted the child to get a paternity DNA test once he was born. Karine was obviously less than thrilled about his declaration and actually broke down sobbing, so viewers weren’t sure if she was going to stay with Paul or not.

So why did he demand a paternity test? For those who need a recap, in July 2018, Paul blasted Karine in a series of now-deleted social media posts accusing his Brazilian wife of cheating on him with fitness Instagrammer Joe Devito. Paul called Joe a “home wrecker” and accused him of having an affair with Karine, despite the fact that Joe is gay and had repeatedly informed Paul of his sexual preferences in the past.

The incident with Joe Devito wasn’t the first time Paul had accused his wife of cheating. He had confronted Karine several times for talking to other guys, and Karine admitted that she was doing so, but had always denied cheating on him because the men she was talking to “lived so far away.”

A video had also surfaced the same year that allegedly showed Karine with another man, who had his arms wrapped around the Brazilian beauty while the two embraced. Several 90 Day fans and bloggers speculated that the video was the reason behind Paul’s bold paternity test demand. However, it isn’t clear if the video/photos were taken before Karine was with Paul, or if the two had already been dating when they were snapped. You can see screenshots of the video below:

This may be one of the reasons why Paul wanted that paternity test… #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/4fxsuAr3ce — John Yates (@JohnYates327) October 15, 2018

Yet another cheating allegation arose back in 2017, when Paul posted on Facebook about Karine allegedly talking to a man named Alex, according to Starcasm. He wrote “when you love some one you don’t call or talk about sex with another man. Or blow up another man’s phone.” Paul added in the comments: “Karine told me I am bad and she loves Alex.”

The two quickly deleted their Facebook accounts at the time, and it was unclear if they went dark to avoid the media frenzy that followed the accusations or if the network made them deactivate their accounts, but either way, Paul has accused Karine time and time again of talking with other men and cheating on him, so fans might be surprised to see that the couple made it work long enough to have a baby.

Tonight’s episode of the show will highlight another of Paul’s cheating accusations. The TLC description for episode 11 reads “Paul discovers that Karine is talking to another man,” so viewers will get a chance to see how things played out during one of the cheating scandals tonight.

Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how Paul and Karine‘s story unfolds.

