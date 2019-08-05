Are Karine & Paul Still Together? 8/5/2019 Update

Karine and Paul Staehle, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have had their share of ups and downs throughout their time on the show, which has left fans wondering if the couple is still together, or if they split up after filming. Despite the rocky road, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple is now married with a baby, and appears to still be together and happier than ever.

For those of you who need a refresher on Paul and Karine’s relationship timeline, the couple met online and the first part of their relationship was filmed over seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Although they struggled to communicate and needed to use a translating app to talk to one another, they quickly fell in love and were married during the show’s second season.

Unfortunately, they hit a few rough patches throughout their time together. Paul couldn’t afford Karine’s visa at the time, so he ended up relocating to Brazil, where his visa was also denied due to his criminal history and prior arrests in America. The couple also suffered two tragic miscarriages, and when they finally found out they were expecting for a third time, Paul wanted Karine to get a paternity test, which didn’t sit too well with his wife.

Despite plenty of blowout fights and their on-again-off-again relationship, it looks like Paul and Karine have finally found solid ground after their son Pierre was born back in March of this year. The couple appears to be back in America and happily raising Pierre in Kentucky. Both reality stars often posts pictures of their baby boy on Instagram, and have even started him his very own Insta-baby-gram.

“I’m very happy, very excited,” Paul said of fatherhood after Pierre was born. “I’m also very nervous and want to do everything the best that I can and do everything right. Everyone keeps asking how it feels to be a dad. Anyone can make a baby, but going through the day-to-day process of being a father is going to be a new experience. I’m very happy, very honored and very privileged and I want to make sure I do my absolute best for Pierre.”

Karine and Paul haven’t made any official announcements about their relationship status recently, although that doesn’t mean they aren’t together. The reality stars likely have contractual obligations with TLC which stops the 90 Day couple from revealing too much in terms of their current relationship status. However, Karine’s Instagram page reads “Casada com @pauljasonstaehle,” which means “Married with Paul Staehle” in English, so it’s safe to say the two are definitely still an item.

Fans will just have to keep tuning in Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC to see how everything plays out for 90 Day Fiancé couple.

