Kathryn Dennis has put her dating life, since her split from ex Thomas Ravenel, in the spotlight on season 6 of Southern Charm. Earlier in the season, she was shown dating a man named Joseph “Joe” Abruzzo, who, like her ex, is in politics. Dennis’ fellow cast-mates started gossiping about Abruzzo, saying that he had drama with his estranged wife, and soon after, the relationship ended.

Then, Dennis revealed that she was dating a new man, boyfriend Hunter Price, who is a music artist that you may have seen competing on season 13 of America’s Got Talent. When talking to Entertainment Tonight about Price, Dennis gushed, “I never believed in love at first sight, but if I could imagine what it feels like, this would be it … I went to Nashville, [Tennessee,] with some friends and we had dinner and they invited this guy, and they said he was single, good looking and a hard worker, all the things I have been looking for and never found. We just hit it off. And he’s kind of weird like me. I have a very peculiar sense of humor and he has the exact same one. For the first time in my life, it feels super natural. And I feel really, really safe with him, being vulnerable. I could go on and on, but he’s great.”

Read on for more details on what Dennis and Price have been going through over the last few months.

Kathryn Dennis’ Boyfriend Appears on the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Finale

On the season finale of Southern Charm, Dennis brings Price as her date to a party thrown by Patricia Altschul, which makes us wonder what the couple has been up to since filming. Well, fortunately for the two, they are still together. But, on a sadder note, Dennis recently lost her mother.

After the death of Dennis’ mom, Price showed his support for Dennis publicly on Instagram. According to Radar Online, Price wrote to Dennis, “You’re the strongest and most beautiful woman that I’ve ever been so lucky to love. Your mom will always be with you no matter what; just as I know she’s always been.” Dennis’ mother, Allison, died at the age of 58 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Hunter Price Was Brought Into Kathryn Dennis’ Custody Battle

In addition to grieving a major loss, Dennis is also going through a custody battle with ex Ravenel and Price has been brought into that as well. Recently, Decider revealed that Dennis violated a court order, which prohibited her from having Price stay overnight when her kids were present. The Blast reported that Dennis apologized for violating the order and said it was “the worst decision that [she has] made in a long time.” Dennis admitted to “allowing Hunter Price to stay with [her] and the children during most of February and March of 2019,” when Ravenel said his private investigator caught the violation.

The Blast reported that Dennis told the court, “I have no excuse for this. I fell in love with Hunter after I met him at the end of last year, and allowing him to spend the night in February and March when I have had the children has turned out to be the worst decision that I have made in a long time.”

An intense custody battle and the death of her mother is quite a lot to deal with, but, fortunately, Dennis and Price are still together today, despite the ups and downs.