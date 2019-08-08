Tribute to Allison Calhoun Dennis: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Mom Dead at 59

On Thursday, August 8, the devastating news that Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis‘s mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, passed away was confirmed by The Daily Dish. She was 59.

Allison died on Wednesday, August 7, after suffering from an “extended illness” as People reported. Kathryn was incredibly close with her mother, who’s a descendant of United States’ seventh Vice President, John C. Calhoun, and had moved in with her daughter during a previous battle with cancer. Back in April, Kathryn said, “She was sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her. She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything.”

“My mom’s my best friend,” Kathryn continued, who has two children, daughter Kensington, 5, and son, St. Julien, 3, with ex-husband Thomas Ravenel. “She stuck by me through so much. I don’t know what I would do without her.” Allison was retired after working at Santee Cooper water service. In addition to Kathryn, Allison is survived by her husband, Luke Dennis, and her son, Luke Dennis. Jr.

“Their family requests privacy while they mourn with the sad loss,” a source close to Dennis said. “They’re very private people and they want their time to cope.” The Dial-Murphy Funeral Home in Berkley County, South Carolina has put up Allison’s obituary, however, official funeral arrangements are still in the process of being scheduled.

While Kathryn is in the midst of a nasty custody battle with her ex-husband, she’s currently dating country music star, Hunter Price.

