Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Morgan Evans: Updates & News on Their Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini is hosting the 2019 CMA Fest for the third time with Thomas Rhett on Sunday, August 4 at 8/7c on ABC. They will be joined by Bobby Bones, and the 3-hour televised event will feature a number of performances from top country music stars, including Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini married her husband, Morgan Evans, in December 2017 in Cabo San Lucas, after meeting in Australia in March 2016. Ballerini, who was 24 when she and Evans got married, told People Magazine “With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life — when you can do everything that you want, and then share it with someone.”

Since then, the two musicians have been happily married and supportive of one another’s careers as they continue to build upon their marriage.

At the end of July, Ballerini announced on Instagram that she was done recording her third studio album. Since her second album, Unapologetically was largely inspired by her relationship with Evans, fans of her music and of the couple should anticipate at least a nod to their marriage on the tracklist.

The Couple Recently Vacationed Together in Greece

In the midst of her busy schedule, Kelsea and Morgan took a romantic trip to Santorini Greece last month. According to Kelsea’s Instagram, however, the vacation didn’t go as planned. In an Instagram post, Kelsea shared with her 1.8 million followers “Welp. I spent the better part of our time in Santorini with a wicked case of food poisoning. Lucky for me I have the sweetest man who kept me stocked up on Powerade and the view from our room was still the prettiest sunset I had ever seen. Here’s a realgram for ya because I’m starting to be able to laugh about it.”

It appears as though the two were ultimately able to redeem their trip, as Kelsea later shared a number of photos exploring Santorini and enjoying time aboard a yacht.

At the end of July, however, Evans shared a selfie with Kelsea on Instagram, writing in the caption “Always hard to say goodbye …” Presumably, their time spent apart is to fulfill their respective music commitments. He is currently touring with Rascal Flatts, and she is in Tennessee for CMA Fest.

Kelsea Wants to Have Children, but Says She Is in no Rush

Although the couple has only been married for two years (not to mention Kelsea is still only in her mid-twenties), fans have been wondering when they are going to start having children. According to OneCountry.com, Kelsea told Bobby Bones on his radio show “Oh, God, no! I’m 24! People are like, ‘your clock is ticking.’ Seven kids feels really aggressive, I’m so new to all of this world and I’m still really young. It’ll happen one day, I really want to. We both really want to.” When Evans and Ballerini got married, she told People that having kids is “something we’re both stoked to do — one day down the track.”