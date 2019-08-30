Reuters Slammed on Twitter for Sexist Kirsten Dunst Headline

It’s hard to believe that Kirsten Dunst has never won a major award for acting, but Hollywood finally honored her already impressive career with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on August 29, where the two-time Golden Globe nominee posed with fiancé Jesse Plemons, and their son Ennis Howard, 15 months.

Originally, from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, the 37-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood since she was a child, and her magnificent resume on IMDB reads like a book, including stand out titles such as Interview with a Vampire, Marie Antoinette, Jumanji, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Dick, Bring It On, and Wag the Dog. During the ceremony, Plemons gave a moving and heartfelt speech to his fiancée, whom he met on the set of the TV series Fargo.

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work,” he said. “Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, and cohort you are is why I an all your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. You are truly one of a kind and the best best woman I know.I’m so truly lucky to have you in my life, and Hollywood Boulevard is so lucky to have you on its sidewalks.”

Dunst is currently starring in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a series she alway executive produced, but when Reuters, an internationally known news organization covered her Hollywood Star ceremony, out of all the credits they could’ve pulled from, they referred to the actress as “Spiderman girlfriend,” which caused a riot on Twitter.

Reuters Deleted the Tweet, But is was Too Little, Too Late

When I think Kirsten Dunst, I think Interview with a Vampire, Bring it On, The Virgin Suicides, and Fargo. I literally never think “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.” — Imani Gandy🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) August 30, 2019

Fans of Kirsten Dunst’s career were absolutely appalled by the news media’s choice of words, naming her “best known” role as merely “Spiderman’s girlfriend,” not even bothering to use her character’s name, Mary Jane, which she played opposite Tobey Maguire in the 2002 film and its sequels. Kirsten Dunst name quickly started trending on Twitter with users calling her “one of the defining actresses of our generation.”

Fueling the fight for Dunst online, her recent interview with Sirius XM’s Larry Flick in which she described her career as lackluster. “The things that people [enjoy] are like, ‘Remember when Marie Antoinette [came out] – y’all panned it? And now you all love it,” she said. “Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it. It’s interesting to me. I feel like a lot of things I do people like later… Maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On.”

Dunst continued, “I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough. I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or not doing publicity or anything. I just feel like… I know that all you have is your work at the end of the day. And that’s all people really care about. I’m intelligent enough to know that and have perspective, but sometimes you’re like, ‘It would be nice to be recognized by your peers.'”

Therefore, the timing of Reuters’ tweet couldn’t have been more ill-timed, and her fans want her to know that they are not okay with her feeling anything less than amazing for her career’s work. One user named Kristen Arnett tweeted out, “listen in this house kirsten dunst isn’t best known for being spider-man’s girlfriend she is best known for me accepting i was a lesbian after watching her in bring it on, thank you for your time.”

listen in this house kirsten dunst isn't best known for being spider-man's girlfriend she is best known for me accepting i was a lesbian after watching her in bring it on, thank you for your time — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) August 30, 2019

Reuters, best known for its role as an off-brand Associated Press, has been criticized for a tweet about film star Kirsten Dunst. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 30, 2019

Wow I’m having a lot of Kirsten Dunst feelings today. Legitimately one of the defining actresses of her generation. pic.twitter.com/3zQEQPmLQd — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) August 30, 2019

If you refer to Kirsten Dunst as “Spider-man’s girlfriend” you clearly don’t know Dick. pic.twitter.com/HvVTVOiQ89 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 30, 2019

I’m gonna sign up for Showtime and be like “I want to speak to a MANAGER to let him know I am signing up EXCLUSIVELY for Kirsten Dunst.” And that, my friends, is allyship. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) August 30, 2019

if you weren't aware of the PURE MAJESTY of kirsten dunst's career you are WEAK AS HELL — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 30, 2019

