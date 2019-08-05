When Does Kristina Schulman Appear on Bachelor In Paradise 2019?

Kristina Schulman will make her appearance on episode 1 of Bachelor In Paradise tonight, and will immediately find herself in an awkward love triangle with Blake Horstmann and Bachelor alumnae Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Read on, but beware of spoilers.

Apparently, Blake dated both Caelynn and Kristina before filming began. In previews for tonight’s premiere, we see Blake sigh a bit when Kristina walks onto the beach– he’s well aware he’s going to have his plate full.

GMA’s sneak peek shows Caelynn saying, “Blake and I were talking for a couple months… I really liked him. Like, I actually like see something with this guy. He was like, ‘Well, I have to tell you something.’ So, he says, ‘The day before I hooked up with you, I hooked up with Kristina.'”

Apparently, Blake is going to be at the center of the drama this season on the show.

A couple episodes in, we find out that he also had something going on with Tayshia Adams. In a separate preview for this season, Derek Peth tells the group, “They kissed before they got here.” And that’s not all. There’s also a thing going on between him and Hannah Godwin! We know that BIP is meant to be a place to explore different love connections, but Blake gets a bit ahead of himself this season it seems.

At one point, Dean Unglert says, “He’s just got himself into a bit of a sticky situation. We’ve all been there before.”

Who Will Get Engaged in Paradise?

Sadly, Kristina won’t be one of the lucky few getting engaged on this season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Three couples will pop the question, and one of those is Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex couple: Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty.

The other two couples who get engaged are Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, and Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski.

Godwin and Barbour pretty much get together straight off the bat this season, and they stay together for the entirety of the season. In a recent interview with ET’s Lauren Zima, Barbour gushed, “Hannah G. is unbelievable. I mean, she’s obviously just beautiful. And I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t get to see her personality [on The Bachelor] and I’m excited to just… I’m excited for everyone to see kinda what the energy is like… I’m very excited to meet Hannah G. Very excited to spend some time with her.” He went on to say, “Am I allowed to say [how serious it gets]?… Hopefully, things get really serious in paradise. Listen I think it’s going to be an unbelievable experience, and I think everyone’s gonna get to see something of me and a part of me that not everybody does get to see.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s Bachelor In Paradise premiere airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.