How Many Times Has Larry King Been Married & Divorced?

Larry King has filed for divorce from Shawn King, his wife of 22 years. The longtime TV host, 85, married Shawn, 59, in 1997. They share two children together, Cannon and Chance King. Their union brought together an extended family, including Shawn’s son from a previous marriage, Danny Southwick, and King’s kids from his multiple previous marriages, Kelly King, Chaia King, Andy King, and Larry King Jr.

According to the court records obtained by The Blast, Larry officially filed for divorce on Tuesday. Shawn was his seventh wife, but his eighth marriage. He remarried his ex-wife Alene Akins in 1968, five years after they first divorced.

This Isn’t The First Time Larry & Shawn Have Filed for Divorce

In 2010, Shawn and Larry King were set to divorce and there were rumors that Larry had cheated with his wife’s sister, Shannon Engemann. There were also reports that Shawn cheated with her sons’ baseball coach. However, those rumors were denied by the couple. Three months after filing, the couple reunited.

Larry and Shawn reportedly again had problems in the marriage in 2016, when Page Six shared the news of her alleged affair with Richard Greene, a former lawyer in Los Angeles. While The National Enquirer reported that Shawn sent nude photos and engaged in “steamy afternoon sex sessions” with Greene, the attorney representing Shawn and Larry described the Enquirer’s story as “inaccurate.”

Larry King’s First Marriage: Freda Miller in 1952

The first time the veteran TV host said, “I do,” was to Freda Miller, his high-school sweetheart. He was 18 years old. However, the next year, the marriage was allegedly annulled by the couples’ parents, who didn’t approve of the union.

King’s Second Wife: Annette Kaye

His next marriage to Annette Kaye, also only lasted a year. They tied the knot in 1961, and she gave birth to his first son, Larry Jr., in 1961.

King’s Third and Fifth Marriage: Alene Akins

Alene Akins, a former Playboy Bunny, adopted her son Andy their first marriage in 1961. They divorced for the first time in 1963, but re-married in 1968. Together, they had son, Andy, and daughter Chaia, 50.

King’s Fourth Marriage: Mickey Sutphin

Larry and Mickey married in 1964. She gave birth to their daughter, Kelly, but they divorced two years later in 1967.

King’s Sixth Marriage: Sharon Lepore

Larry and Sharon were married in 1976 and divorced in 1983.

King’s Seventh Marriage: Julie Alexander

Larry and Julie, a business woman, married in Washington in 1989. While they officially separated in 1990, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 1992.

King’s Eighth Marriage: Shawn Southwick King

By far his longest and most successful marriage was to his seventh wife, Shawn King, a former singer and fellow TV host. Reasons as to why they are splitting up a second time has not yet been disclosed. They share two sons, Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19. Shawn’s son from a previous relationship, Danny Southwick, is 37.

