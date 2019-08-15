Josh Murray: ‘Lindsie Chrisley & I Have Been Friends for Years’

Josh Murray: 'Lindsie Chrisley & I Have Been Friends for Years'

Lindsie Chrisley had “extramarital affairs” with Josh Allan Murray and Robby Hayes, according to her father, Todd Chrisley.

In a statement to Heavy.com on August 15, Josh Allan Murray, the winner of the tenth season of “The Bachelor,” said, “Lindsie and I have been friends for years. I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Todd Chrisley, reality star of the USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best,” made the allegations when speaking to Fox News. Chrisley, 50, said in part, “We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016.”

TMZ had earlier reported on August 15 that Lindsie, 29, had filed a police report alleging her father and younger brother, Chase, 23, had threatened her with the release of a sex tape. The alleged tape features Lindside and a star of “The Bachelorette.”

Todd Chrisley Bachelorette

GettyJulie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” attend the 17th annual Waiting for Wishes celebrity dinner at The Palm on April 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The TMZ report alleges that Lindsie told police that her father and brother threatened to release the tape if Lindsie refused to lie about an “incident.” Todd Chrisley denied those allegations to Fox News saying, “Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

