‘Love After Lockup’ Mid-Season Cast Spoilers for Season 2

Love After Lockup season 2 returns tonight at 9/8c on WE tv, and this season promises more “drama, deception, and surprises” than ever before, according to the network. With six new couples and one returning, fans of the hit reality drama have plenty to look forward to for the mid-season return.

Love After Lockup follows inmates who found love while incarcerated, and documents the couples as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison. The season 2 return will feature seven couples: Glorietta and Alex, Lizzy and Daniel, Andrea and Lamondre, Lacey and John, Cheryl and Josh, and Vincent and Amber.

“Love After Lockup is back to explore new shocking and revealing stories of couples who fall in love despite the prison bars between them,” WE tv writes of the season 2 return. “Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking “firsts,” fights & family drama! Is it true love or just a con?”

Read on for information on each of the couples below:

Glorietta & Alex

Glorietta, a 33-year-old mother of one who works as a nurse’s assistant met Alex through a cousin who was serving time at the same prison, according to WE tv. The couple has been together for over eight months before Alex’s release, and have never known each other outside of the glass partition that separates them during visits. Although Glorietta is convinced Alex is “the one,” he has been keeping a secret from his girlfriend that could destroy their relationship.

Lizzy & Daniel

Daniel met Lizzie before he was locked up, while he was working the drive-through window of a BBQ restaurant. Although the two quickly hit it off, their time together was cut short after Daniel was arrested for possession of narcotics. The two remained together while he served his prison sentence but haven’t been able to see each other in person for nearly four years, which has put a heavy strain on their relationship.

Andrea & Lamondre

Andrea, who WE tv describes as an “entrepreneur,” met Lamondre through his cousin and began visiting him in prison shortly after. Lamondre has been incarcerated for 13 years for drug trafficking and plans to marry Andrea when he gets out. Although Andrea is crazy about Lamondre, her family is familiar with his criminal history, which was the headline of every newspaper in the area for months after his arrest. Her sisters aren’t very keen on Andrea marrying the convict, and she is risking pushing her family away forever if she goes through with the wedding.

Lacey & John

Lacey and John, former high school sweethearts, rekindled their relationship after several years of no contact, according to WE tv. Shortly after reconnecting, John was sent to prison for possession of firearms, although that didn’t stop him from proposing to his childhood girlfriend. The two began happily planning their life together after his release; however, Lacey has been keeping a secret from her fiance, which could destroy their future together if she doesn’t find a way to come clean.

Cheryl & Josh

Cheryl, a young mother of three, has been eagerly awaiting the release of her boyfriend Josh, who was sent to prison for bank robbery. Although Cheryl says his bank robbery charge is a “turn on,” Cheryl’s sister, who works as a correctional officer at a different prison, believes Cheryl is making a huge mistake marrying Josh. Despite her sister’s warnings, Cheryl is still planning her wedding to Josh and has already spent $30,000 on her prison fiance since the two first connected as pen-pals.

Vincent & Amber

Vincent and Amber met online after he wrote letters to several inmates with the hope of finding a connection. Vincent was immediately drawn to Amber, who he says responded with “positive energy.” Although Amber and her mother are both behind bars for drug trafficking, she is about to be released and the two are finally going to meet in person. However, Vincent knows he wants to marry Amber, but she wants to take things slowly and really get to know the man who she’s been writing to for years. You can learn more about their story in the video above.

Angela & Tony

Fans are already familiar with Angela and Tony’s love story, as the couple appeared during the first season of Love After Lockup. Angela fell for Tony because he was “hot and young,” according to WE tv, and Tony calls Angela his “cougar.” Although Angela was excitedly awaiting Tony’s release from prison, she ended up being left alone at a bus depot when he wasn’t released as expected. Now that he is finally facing freedom, he may have some competition from another man who has eyes for Angela.

