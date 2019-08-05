‘Love Island’ USA 2019 Spoilers for Season 1 Finale Week

CBS airs the season 1 finale of Love Island, the US take on the hit UK reality dating show by the same name, on Wednesday, August 7. Ahead of the finale, two episodes will air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c.

Days 29, 30, and 31 of the Love Island couples’ time in Fiji will air on August 5, 6, and 7, respectively. The synopses for each episode are extremely vague, and TV Guide uses the show’s description to summarize each episode, rather than teasing any information about what the episodes hold: “A group of single ‘Islanders’ come together in a villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up; those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.” The finale episode’s description only says “Day 31 at the villa in Fiji; America votes to choose the winning couple.”

Nevertheless, we were able to pull together several important details about the final week and the contestants involved. Here’s what we know:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Heading into the final week, the remaining cast members are Elizabeth, Weston, Kyra, Zac, Dylan, Emily, Caro, Ray, Jered, and Alexandra.

At the end of Friday’s episode, Weston got a text that another couple would be eliminated from the villa, but the episode concluded before that unlucky couple was revealed. The couple will likely be sent home at the start of Monday, August 5’s episode.

During Friday night’s episode, it was also revealed that Kyra, who was paired with Jered at the time, was planning to leave and find eliminated castmate Cashel in the “real world” to give their love another try. In a preview clip released exclusively by Entertainment Tonight, it was revealed that Cashel returns to Love Island, much to the delight of Kyra. In the clip, Kyra calls Cashel on the phone to propose that they “see what happens” in the outside world. As she talks, Cashel sneaks up behind her, saying “how about now?” into the phone before she turns around and sees that they don’t have to wait for their second chance at love. The two hug and say that they missed each other, before sharing a passionate kiss.

Being reunited so close to the end of the season may win them America’s love and support, but how will Cashel’s return impact the other relationships and their spots in the competition?

The ET exclusive clip also reveals that the remaining “Islanders” will compete in a couple’s game called “Bound By Love,” which consisted of each couple racing to assemble a shoe rack while having two of their arms bound together (the “three-legged race” of couples’ furniture building). Weston has an especially hard time building the shoe rack, in spite of the fact that he’s built a house before.

While we may not know how season 1 of Love Island will turn out and who will be chosen as the winning couple and recipients of the $100,000 prize, CBS did reveal in a press release that the reality show will be returning for a second season for Summer 2020. In the release, they said “We believe first season U.S. fans are just as passionate and engaged and we look forward to building on that foundation with another fun season next summer.”

Tune in to Love Island season 1 on CBS, airing week nights through Wednesday, August 7 at 8/7c.