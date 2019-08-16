“Lover” Song Meaning: Fan Theories, Hidden Easter Eggs, & More

“Lover” by Taylor Swift is the fourth track to be released leading up to her seventh studio album, which is named after this track. The single was released on midnight, August 16, to the great joy of the Swiftie universe. The album contains 18 tracks in total, and will be released on August 23.

The song Lover is undoubtedly a love song, as the title implies. In a recent Vogue article, Swift said of the song, “This has one of my favorite bridges. I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.” Vogue interviewer Abby Aguirre described the song as “a romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget: classic Swift.”

Swift also said that Lover as an album “might be” the best album she’s ever made. “There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

Here are the lyrics to Lover:

We could leave the Christmas lights up til January And this is our place We make the rules And there’s a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years? [Chorus] Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever? And ah, take me out, and take me home You’re my, my, my, my Lover We could let our friends crash in the living room This is our place, we make the call And I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you I’ve loved you three summers baby, but I want them all [Chorus] Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever? And ah, take me out, and take me home You’re my, my, my, my Lover Ladies and gentleman will you please stand? With every guitar string scar on my hand I take this magnetic force of a man to be mine Lover My hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue All’s well that end’s well to end up with you Swear to be over-dramatic and true To my lover And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes for me At every table, I’ll save you a seat Lover Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever? And ah, take me out, and take me home You’re my, my, my, my Lover

Here’s what you need to know:

The Hidden Meaning of the Song Lover

Lover is, on its surface, a pretty straight-forward love song. Within the song, Swift sings about being with the person that she wants to be with for the rest of her life with a “magnetic man”, one who she’s been with for the past three summers.

Swift deploys a sense of longing and contentment throughout the song, where she feels both confident in the longevity of the relationship and still feels the need to ask her lover if she can go wherever he goes.

Of course, one of the most hidden meanings of the song might have to do with Swift’s marital status. Fans immediately set to speculating over whether the song’s true meaning comes in the form of an announcement of sorts: over her potential engagement or even secret marriage.

Fans were eager to interpret the meaning for themselves as soon as the song came out. “It’s a Joe song for sure,” one user tweeted.

Easter Eggs & Fan Theories Within Lover

I KNEW I HAD ALREADY SEEN IT #LoverAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/AmLBTmWQeA — Jen 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@itsjenni1989) August 16, 2019

One of the Easter eggs within Lover is the lyric about Christmas:

We could leave the Christmas lights up til January

In ME!, Swift stands next to a Christmas tree at one point, which has led many fans to speculate about the involvement of the holiday in this song. What’s more, the verified account Taylor Nation tweeted a series of emojis including a Christmas tree emoji in the tweet leading up to this song.

WE CAN LEAVE THE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS UP TIL JANUARY THIS IS OUR PLACE WE MAKE THE RULES…#LoverAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/Z0iroq9Uix — rep (@tsgetaway2) August 16, 2019

Another Easter Egg seems to be in her reference to herself, where she talks about the “guitar string scars” on her hand. Swift is known for having an autobiographical flair within her songwriting, and Lover appears to be no different.

Many fans wondered if this song is Swift’s way of saying she’s engaged. After all, she includes the lyrics:

“Ladies and gentleman will you please stand?

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man to be mine”

Two questions I have listening to #Lover:

1) Is @taylorswift13 engaged?

2) Who doesn’t leave their Christmas lights up until January? #LoverAtMidnight — breanna (@breannapancakes) August 16, 2019

It’s also worth noting that the heart in the lyric video for the song is set to the theme of the Union Jack, the national flag of England.

The heart shaped Union Jack…Tay knows we know. 🇬🇧❤️😘 #LOVERATMIDNIGHT pic.twitter.com/dgVeLmMwjq — LOVER cool chick 🐣 (@lucky1_en) August 16, 2019

