Lucy Hale is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and fans are constantly itching to know about her personal life. Who is Lucy Hale dating? Is she in a relationship?

Here’s what we know.

As far as we are concerned, Lucy Hale is happily single.

One of her last public relationships was with musician Anthony Kalabretta, and the two split in 2017. According to ET, the former couple stopped following one another on social media and even deleted a number of pics together after the split.

A source close to Hale shared with ET, “She became a homebody when they were dating… They stayed in a lot. She really loved him.”

There were rumors the couple had broken up in 2016, but those rumors were squashed by Hale, who called them ‘false’ on Twitter.

Most recently, Hale dated her Life Sentence co-star Riley Smith. They were first seen spending time together in February 2018, but within five months, had called it quits.

At the time, a separate source told ET that both parties had “moved on”.

As for what she’s up to these days, Hale is busy gearing up for the release of her new show, Katy Keene. The series is based off the Archie Comics character and will feature Hale in the starring role, along with Ashleigh Murray, Camille Hyde, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Lucien Laviscount, Zane Holtz, and Katherine LaNasa.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Murray was asked if there’s any chance of her characters on Katy Keene making it to Riverdale since they both take place in the same worlds. Murray said, “None of them have any idea what it’s like to be in a small town… And especially with people who probably only change their clothes once a day at the most? Like daytime to pajamas? As a New Yorker, I know you have your daytime look, and then you have your evening look, and then you have your pajamas. That’s three outfits right there in a day, so packing is gonna be ridiculous. I think just bringing those three to a smaller, slower pace of life would be really funny to see.”

Hale went on to say that because Katy and Veronica are friends, it would be interesting for Veronica (played by Camila Mendes) to make a guest appearance on the show.

Katy Keene takes place five years after Riverdale. And as the trailer notes, “Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Saving Hope‘s Julia Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez — and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Penny Dreadful‘s Jonny Beauchamp)… While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.”