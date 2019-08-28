Married at First Sight Season 9 Finale Date & MAFS Schedule 2019

As season 9 of Married at First Sight nears its conclusion, fans of the show are wondering which couples will end up together, and how much longer they will have to wait for the MAFS season finale in order to find out.

The season 9 finale of Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday, September 11, at 8:30pm/7:30c on Lifetime. The last official episode of the season, however, is a cast reunion episode which will air the following week, on Wednesday, September 18 at 8:30/7:30c.

Here’s what we know about the Married at First Sight finale and what to expect for the rest of the season:

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 Schedule for Remaining Episodes

As of now, there are 4 episodes left in season 9, including the finale reunion episode. Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

Wednesday, August 28 at 8:30/7:30c: The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “Bear With Me,” reads “With only one week until decision day, all four couples head up to the mountains for a romantic couples retreat.”

Wednesday, September 4 at 8:30/7:30c: The “She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not” episode description teases “With less than a week until decision day, the couples weigh the pros and cons of staying married or getting a divorce; when things finally start to look up for all four couples, a trust-shattering secret is revealed.”

Wednesday, September 11 at 8:30/7:30c: THIS IS THE SEASON FINALE EPISODE, entitled “The Forever Decision.” The official synopsis does not give anything away about what to expect, and simply says “The eight-week experiment is over and decision day arrives; the couples must decide if they want to stay married or end it all and get a divorce.”

Wednesday, September 18 at 8:30/7:30c: The “Finale Reunion” will air; “Two months after decision day, the eight singles reunite to talk about life away from the cameras and experts, and to reveal if they are still married.”

Lifetime will be airing rerun episodes of season 9 and past seasons of MAFS on Wednesdays before and after the new episodes premiere, and new episodes of Marrying Millions season 1 are scheduled to air after Married at First Sight at 10/9c. Click here for Lifetime’s complete programming schedule.

‘MAFS’ Season 9 Finale Preview & Predictions

We know you're dying to see what happens with the couples on #MarriedAtFirstSight. Enjoy an exclusive peek into tonight's episode 👀 pic.twitter.com/o2aMrji8q2 — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) August 28, 2019

The couples starring on this season of the reality show are Deonna and Gregory, Elizabeth and Jamie, Iris and Keith, and Amber and Matthew; by the end of the season and the reunion to follow, fans will know for sure who chose to stay together and who decided to end their marriage and get a divorce.

Earlier in the season, Heavy.com predicted the fates of each of the couples. Deonna and Gregory seem the most likely out of all four couples to make it in marriage beyond MAFS, and Iris and Keith seemed to hit it off pretty strongly; conversely, early fights between Amber and Matthew made it seem that their relationship is less likely to last.

Tune into new episodes of Married at First Sight season 9, Wednesday nights at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime.