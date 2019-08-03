Maitland Ward: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maitland Ward, an actress best known for her role as Rachel McGuire on the hit series “Boy Meets World,” is now starring in adult films, according to her Twitter account.

The 42-year-old actress played Eric and Jack’s beautiful, tall, redhead roommate in the last few seasons of the show. Maitland starred in 45 episodes of the show, which aired from 1998 to 2000, according to IMDb.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maitland Ward Was Born in Long Beach, California

According to IMDb, Ward was born Ashley Maitland Welkos on February 3, 1977 in Long Beach, California. When she got into acting, she was told to change her name because “Ashley” was too commonplace. In addition to acting, Maitland went to California State University Long Beach, where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, and New York University, where she studied theatre, according to her bio.

Maitland is a self-described “Actress. Writer. Fashionista. Fitness Enthusiast. Cosplay Queen. Redhead. Daredevil,” according to her Twitter page. She travels between Hollywood and New York City with her husband Terry and her two dogs, Sully and Teddy.

Ward has piqued the interest of thousands, boasting almost 260,000 followers on Twitter and another 600,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares just about anything.

2. Maitland Started Acting at the Age of 10

According to IMDb, Maitland began her acting career playing the role of Jessica Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 1987 to 1990. In 1991, Maitland guest-starred on “Home Improvement.” Maitland went on to play the role of Rachel McGuire from the hit ABC comedy series “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 1996.

Maitland starred in the romantic comedy “Dish Dogs” in 2000 alongside Brian Dennehy, Matthew Lillard and Sean Astin, and in 2004, she played Brittany Wilson in the comedy “White Chicks” with the Wayans Brothers.

Maitland’s page shows that she has since appeared on the CBS shows “Out of Practice” and “Rules of Engagement.” Now, the star has decided to make a career change by starring in adult films and entertaining her fans, which she has dubbed “Maitland Wardiors.”

3. Maitland is Married to Terry Baxter

“Happy Anniversary to Us! 💍👰🏼🎩💕,” Maitland wrote on Instagram in 2015.

On October 21, 2006, Ward married John T. Baxter. The wedding was profiled in the New York Times Society Pages, according to her bio. Baxter seldom appears on Maitland’s social media, however, when he does, she always says something sweet about him.

On May 16, 2016, Maitland sent birthday wishes to her hubby via Instagram. She shared a seductive snap of the two in a bathroom. Baxter stood behind his scantily-clad wife as the two smiled at the mirror.

On February 6, 2017, Maitland said she took Baxter to see Fifty Shades Darker. She said he left the movie with a smile on his face and suggested that “#somebodysgettingtieduptonight.”

4. Maitland Runs a Paetron Account

To get my premium Snapchat & All my full length vids with my sexy friends be sure to sign up at https://t.co/bVfdu53fqa! It’s one of the easiest ways to get access! And tomorrow I’m shooting with someone brand new so you don’t want to miss it 🔥🔥😘 — Maitland Ward Baxter (@MaitlandWard) August 2, 2019

“To get my premium Snapchat & All my full length vids with my sexy friends be sure to sign up at patreon.com/Maitlandward!” Maitland advertised on Twitter. “It’s one of the easiest ways to get access! And tomorrow I’m shooting with someone brand new so you don’t want to miss it 🔥🔥😘”

According to the company, Patreon is an American crowdfunding membership platform that provides business tools for creators to run a subscription content service. Artists are able to build relationships and provide exclusive experiences to their subscribers, or “patrons.”

Maitland has almost 500 patrons on her page, who belong in different “tiers” depending on how much they pay per month. Patrons can pay anywhere from $15 for the lowest tier, in which patrons get access to Maitland’s premium Snapchat, to $750 for the highest tier, in which patrons get to have their own body painting experience with the star.

“I am so excited to finally share with you an intimate one-of-a-kind fan experience,” Maitland wrote on her page. “You have been the most fierce and dedicated group of Maitland Wardiors I could ever ask for. It’s definitely time I dedicated a space where I can connect with all of you as a fun community. This page is for all the super fans and supporters who want more exclusive, uninhibited content, and who want to support my work, photos and fun.”

5. Maitland Ward is Now a Porn Star

Ok Guys: This It! In 30 mins my scene drops for @Blacked_com! Be sure to sign up and check it out! I will be live chatting at 12pm pst exclusively on their site! I can’t wait to hear all your questions. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fshT19a7m — Maitland Ward Baxter (@MaitlandWard) August 3, 2019

According to her social media, Maitland did her first 30-minute-long scene for Blacked.com, a website specializing in “exclusive interracial HD erotic porn videos.” The site has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and another 344,000 on Twitter.

On August 2, 2019, Blacked posted a video of Maitland for a contest promotion. Fans have to tag two of their friends in the comment section for a chance to win a personalized video from the star. Maitland stands against a white wall, wearing a matching Blacked bra and underwear set, as she advertises the contest.

“You’re going to love it,” Maitland says with a grin on her face.