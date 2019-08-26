Marc Jacobs to Receive MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award 2019

Marc Jacobs will receive the inaugural MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award at the MTV VMA’s on Monday, August 26, 2019, according to a network news release.

“Jacobs and music are inextricably linked, from tapping Cher and Missy Elliott for his ad campaigns, to dressing fashion icons Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj,” MTV said. “With a legacy that spans over three decades, Jacobs is a preeminent figure in fashion and music, perfectly embodying the spirit of the Fashion Trailblazer Award.”

In addition, Jacobs is set to create a multimedia activation which highlights his creative vision on the 2019 “VMAs” red carpet. MTV reports that the activation will have highly-stylized elements and a dedicated photographer to spread the experience across social platforms.

Here’s what you need to know:

MTV and the CFDA Partnered to Award Marc Jacobs With the First-Ever MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award

“So excited for tonite!!” Jacobs wrote on Instagram. “The first-ever Fashion Vanguard Award goes to…. ME/US! Thank you @mtv and @CFDA for this great honor. I am flattered beyond words.”

According to MTV, in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award will honor a fashion designer who has made an indelible impact within the world of musical artist fashion.

Marc Jacobs has more than 10 million followers on Instagram and another 10 million followers on Twitter. Artists like Halsey, Lizzo, Lady Gaga,Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Cardi B, among many others, litter the designers social media pages, showcasing the designers’ ability to seamlessly meld music and fashion.

The MTV Logo Appeared in the Marc Jacobs 2017 Resort Collection

Marc Jacobs used the iconic MTV logo for the 2017 Resort minishow. According to 2016 coverage of the show, guests walking into Jacobs’ showroom were greeted by a mannequin sporting an MTV sweatshirt. Similiar sweatshirts later appeared on the runway.

The collection took people away from YouTube and back to MTV. The models sported dark, heavy makeup and fried hair. They wore rhinestone belts, bold patterns, acid-washed denim, and other staples from the prime time of MTV. Most noticeably, a few models were photographed wearing sweatshirts with different variations of the MTV logo.

“First of all, MTV always had the coolest graphics,” Jacobs told Vogue. “It was very spot-on for what MTV was saying and who they were saying it to. It really spoke to me, and I think that generation of people at that time. I’ve maintained them in my memory bank, and they’ve never gone away. They’re iconic.”

Marc Jacobs Doesn’t Have ‘An Authentic Connection To Music Right Now’

Jacobs admitted to Vogue that he does not have an “authentic connection’ to music right now. He finds himself listening to whatever his husband, Char Defrancesco, is tuned into, which is reportedly a lot of hip hop. Jacobs said he is a fan of current artists including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Kim Petras.

“I guess my love for music still is very retro in a way, like I love the things that remind me of anything that I really loved growing up,” Jacobs told the outlet. “That growing up includes my twenties, my thirties, and even my forties.”