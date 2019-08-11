Mark Sanford Today: Where Is He Now?

During the new Netflix documentary called The Family, the crazy story of former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford is discussed. In 2009 during an emotional press conference after he admitted to having an affair, he mentioned C Street by name, which is an organization connected to the Fellowship. Where is Mark Sanford now? Is he still with the woman from Argentina that he had the affair with? You might be surprised to learn that he’s stayed in politics and is now considering running for President in the Republican party against President Donald Trump.

Mark Sanford Was Back in Congress from 2013-2019, But Lost the 2018 Republican Primary

You might be surprised to learn that Mark Sanford was still a politician serving in Congress until very recently. The scandal in 2009 did not end his political career.

He was the U.S. Representative of South Carolina’s 1st district from 1995 to 2001. He was Governor of South Carolina from 2003 to 2011, even after the major scandal that erupted after he went missing. He ran again and served as a House representative from 2013 to 2019, only leaving after he was defeated in the 2018 Republican primary.

In 2016, he even appeared at a campaign event for Ted Cruz, as you can see in the photo above.

Now He’s Thinking About Running for President

Mark Sanford now has a new website and on the site, there are stories about Sanford considering running for President. He includes a story from July 2019, posted on CNN, where Rep. Justin Amash said he’d support Sanford if he ran for President. Amash said: “I know Mark. He’s thoughtful, he’s humble, he’s learned from his mistakes and grown, and I think we really need a person like that in the White House.”

Sanford announced in mid-July that he would think about running for President over the next 30 days, focusing specifically on government spending and the national debt.

He wrote on July 30, in part: “The next rung on the ladder of my exploring whether or not to move forward on a presidential run as a means of beginning a national conversation on our nation’s debt, our deficits, and government spending lies in building a bigger and more robust team. Accordingly, if you know of someone passionate about that issue set – who would like to dig in with me and others in advancing it, I would appreciate you forwarding me their resume. Alternatively, just give me a name and a number and I’ll have someone on our team reach out to them.”

His most recent Facebook post was on August 2, where he shared Rand Paul’s eulogy to the Tea Party.

Mark & His Wife, Jenny Sanford, Were Divorced in 2010

As shown in The Family, Sanford disappeared from June 18-June 24 while he was governor. He claimed he was hiking the Appalachian Trail, but it turned out that he was in Argentina. He held a news conference and admitted to having an affair. He admitted to “crossing the line” several times during his 20 years of marriage, but not like he had done this time, the Associated Press reported.

The woman was later identified as Maria Belen Chapur. He called her his soul mate, but also said he wanted to reconcile with his wife, Jenny Sanford. He and Chapur had met eight years earlier and it was “a love story…a forbidden one, a tragic one,” he said. But he said he was committed to trying to fall back in love with Jenny.

However, that reconciliation did not happen and their divorce was finalized in 2010. In 2013, he got in trouble for trespassing on his wife’s property to watch the Super Bowl with his son, in violation of a divorce agreement that neither would enter the other’s property.

In September 2014, Sanford & His Girlfriend from Argentina Broke Up & He Blamed the Breakup on Jenny Sanford

In September 2014, Sanford posted a long Facebook note about his wife’s battle for custody of their children. His note was more than 2,300 words long and he blamed his wife for the breakup of his engagement to Chapur. He said her custody battle caused his relationship to end. He wrote: “No relationship can stand forever this tension of being forced to pick between the one you love and your own son or daughter, and for this reason Belén and I have decided to call off the engagement.”

Sanford’s Facebook page has since been taken down. But you can read the full note here. His page has been replaced with a personal Facebook page where he is discussing his political views and possible run for President.

There hasn’t been any official news since on whether Sanford and Chapur got back together. A publication called FITSnews, which describes itself as “irreverent” and “unapologetic,” said in 2017 that they were seen together at the Miami International Airport.

On August 8, Chapur did speak out against President Donald Trump, The Post and Courier reported. He had mentioned Chapur in a rally speech and called her a “flamingo dancer.” She wrote on Facebook: “President Trump, with all respect Flamingo (sic) is a Spanish dance, Spain is situated geographically in the European continent (just in case you ignore it)… Tango is the Argentinian dance ….though for sure you don’t care at all.” The Post and Courier referred to her as Sanford’s ex.