Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 10 Spoilers

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s popular experimental reality series, airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c. Tonight’s episode will feature the first ever “Recommit or Quit” option for the couples, which gives them the option to get out before decision day, and it looks like some of the stars are questioning whether or not they should take advantage of the option call it quits. (WARNING! Spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

The Lifetime description for episode 10 reads, “For the first time in Married at First Sight history, the experts sit down with each spouse to find out: what will it take for these couples to say yes on decision day? And, if they feel there is no hope in sight, each individual will have the option to get out! With only four weeks left, who will stay committed to their spouse? And who will get off the marriage train early?”

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode, based on the promos released by Lifetime:

Amber is Considering Opting Out & Leaving Matt

The promo above shows a bleak outlook for Matt and Amber, who have had a pretty rocky relationship over the last few episodes. Matt has been making it a habit to leave his wedding ring at home and disappear all night, which (unsurprisingly) hasn’t been sitting well with Amber or the experts . Pastor Calvin Roberson even questioned whether or not Matt had another woman in his life, to which he replies “the fact that that’s even in question is disappointing.” Fans will not that his response is still technically not an answer.

When Dr. Viviana Coles asks Amber how she feels about her relationship with Matt and what it would take for Amber to say “no” and back out of the marriage, Amber answers “If I had to make the decision right now it would be a big fat no. I’m not getting the love that I feel like I deserve,” which Coles agrees with.

Amber also mentions in this clip that she feels like Matt is “living a double life,” so Roberson asks him “where have you been while the cameras are off?” The pastor also asks him if there is another girl, and Matt responds that he thinks he and Amber are in a good part of their relationship, which Roberson clearly doesn’t believe and goes so far as to call it “B.S.”

Keith is Still Struggling With Iris’ Virginity

While Amber and Matt are struggling with concerns of infidelity, Keith is still struggling with the idea of taking his wife’s virginity. Keith has battled with Iris’ intimacy reservations and the fact that she is a virgin since the moment he found out, and that has been front and center for several of their arguments and issues with one another from the very beginning.

“I don’t know if I’m the person to take her virginity,” he tells Pastor Roberson in the promo above. In another clip, which can be viewed below, Iris is talking to her mother, and says Keith “wasn’t expecting to get a virgin.”

“So it’s like oop – something we gotta deal with now,” she tells her mother while sitting in a swimming pool. “I just don’t want him to be nervous or feel like that an overarching issue in any kind of way.”

Although the promos have primarily been focusing on Keith, Iris, Matt and Amber, fans of the show know that Elizabeth and Jamie have had a volatile relationship since the very beginning, so they will likely be a large focus of tonight’s episode as well.

Who do you think will opt out during tonight’s “Recommit or Quit” episode? Take our poll below and tune in tonight at 8:30/7:30c to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

