Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight season 9 episode 11 airs tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Tonight’s episode promo reads “With less than three weeks until decision day, Dr. Viviana has the four couples examine their past to help them see if they have a future. But will visiting their childhood homes bring up old memories that were best left behind?”

For those who need a quick recap of last week’s episode, each of the four couples were given the chance to call it quits early or to “recommit” to their partners and tough it out until Decision Day. Although each pair is experiencing their own ups and downs in the relationship, all four couples decided to recommit to their marriage and continue working on their issues.

However, fans might be questioning the couples’ decisions to give it another shot after tonight’s explosive episode airs. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode.

Episode 11 Promises Plenty of Tears, Fights & a Flipped Table

It looks like the drama between Jamie and Elizabeth is still picking up speed, as the promo shows Elizabeth flipping a table while the two are arguing. Deonna and Greg have a rare argument as well, while Amber and Matt are having some issues in the bedroom and are worried about losing their sexual chemistry.

In the clip above, Amber tells Dr. Viviana that she and Matt aren’t having sex anymore, to which the expert asks “is there a concern that y’all could lose chemistry?” Both Matt and Amber look awkward and uncertain and have nothing to say in reply.

Meanwhile, Deonna and Greg are facing a little trouble in paradise as well; Deonna asks Greg if he is going to continue “mansplaining” something to her, before she cuts him off and says “you’re good, I’m done.”

Although the promos have primarily been focusing on the three couples mentioned above, Iris and Keith have also been having some issues as well. Iris has been hesitant about losing her virginity and Keith feels like she’s been being immature about sex in general, so they will likely be a large focus of tonight’s episode as well.

Jamie & Elizabeth Have Another Dramatic Fight

It should come as no surprise at this point in the season that Elizabeth and Jamie, who have had an explosive, volatile and somewhat toxic relationship from the very beginning, are once again in another big fight. The extended clip above shows the two arguing about how Elizabeth “embarrassed” herself in front of everyone, to which Elizabeth replies “you told me to shut up in front of everyone” and flips a table.

“You embarrassed me, you certainly embarrassed yourself, you embarrassed everybody,” Jamie tells Elizabeth, who is cuddled up under a blanket on the couch.

She doesn’t respond well to his comment and shouts “why didn’t anyone take up for me?” before violently shoving the coffee table away from herself, screaming “I am so sick of this!” and leaving the room.

The promo at the beginning of this article also shows the aftermath of Elizabeth’s meltdown. After Dr. Viviana follows her into a bedroom to confront her, Elizabeth says “bitch, I’s knows what I did,” and Dr. Viviana doesn’t take kindly to being called a bitch. “You didn’t just call me a bitch did you?” she replies.

Tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 9 Couples Still Together Predictions

