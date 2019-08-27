Married at First Sight Season 9 Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight season 9 episode 12 premieres Wednesday, August 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Wednesday’s episode promises some serious drama during the couples retreat, when all four couples head up to a cabin to spend some quality time together.

For those who are new to the series, MAFS is an experimental reality series featuring couples who meet their spouse for the very first time at the alter. This season features four couples as they navigate their lives with their new “stranger” spouses: Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell, and Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles all feature on season 9 of the show.

The episode 12 promo reads, “With only one week until decision day, all four couples head up to the mountains for a romantic couples retreat. Will the fresh air be what they need to deepen their bonds, or will this time together reveal who’s committed to their marriage, and who isn’t?”

Read on for spoilers on Wednesday’s MAFS episode:

The Ladies Have a Group Chat About Their Husbands

The promo above sees the ladies gathering together at one point during the retreat to discuss their relationships. Elizabeth tells Amber, Deonna and Iris that “Jamie really has crossed some lines,” and mentions that he didn’t come home for four days once.

“Do I love him? Do I hate him? I don’t know,” Amber tells the girls. “I’m just in a really weird spot because I think he’s freaking the f–k out,” she adds of her husband Matt.

It looks like the guys also have some heart-to-hearts with each other on where they are with their wives. Matt and Amber’s issues will definitely be a big focus of episode 12, as Matt tells the Jamie, Keith and Greg that he hasn’t “really taken the time to stop and say ‘am I happy?'”

We can likely expect some issues from Elizabeth and Jamie, as they have one of the most volatile relationships of the season, and Deonna and Greg will probably address a few of their own concerns at some point during the episode.

The Retreat Gets a Little Wild as the Couples Start Drinking

Although Lifetime hasn’t released many trailers on the new episode yet, the same promo shows the couples getting a little wild and taking some shots, while Elizabeth freaks out because a bear walks up to the cabin.

Elizabeth asks Iris if she wants to take a shot with her, and she replies that she’s not drinking. Keith looks a little irked and says “you need that push sometimes,” while Iris protests. Jamie also notices a bear walking in front of the cabin, and Elizabeth starts screaming and jumps back from the window.

So who do you think will call it quits during next week’s Decision Day episode? Take our poll below, and tune in Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the newest episode of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

