Mia Khalifa Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mia Khalifa’s net worth is approximately $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The five foot two, 120-pound actress and adult film star appeared in 21 adult films during her short career.

In an interview with Megan Abbott and on her social media, Mia has commented on her earnings in the adult film industry. Mia says that she only made about $12,000 during her time as an adult film star, which accounts for very little of her total net worth.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mia is From Beirut, Lebanon

“What’s more American than Texas BBQ being sexualized by a Lebanese immigrant?” Mia asked on Instagram.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mia was born on February 10, 1993, in Beirut, Lebanon. In 2000, Mia moved to the United States with her parents. According to IMDb, when Mia was a teenager, they moved to Montgomery County, Maryland where she attended Northwest High School.

After high school, Mia reportedly graduated from University of Texas at El Paso with Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Shortly thereafter, she entered the adult film industry.

“i was just walking across the street . . . this guy [a porn producer] stops and he gets off his car and he gives me his card, and i thought about it for about two weeks then I made the mistake of saying yes and going in,” Mia is quoted on IMDb. “and . . . yeah, I did it for about three months, and as soon as I started to gain popularity, that’s when I was like, “OK I need to get the F out of here, this is not what I was trying to do whatsoever”, I just wanted to let loose and rebel.”

2. Mia Worked in the Adult Film Industry

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mia joined the adult film industry in October 2014. She quickly made world news after she received death threats from ISIS for appearing in an adult film wearing a hijab. By December 2014, Mia was ranked #1 adult star on a major adult website.

Mia’s career in the adult film industry was very short. She sat down to talk about her life and past with Megan Abbott on Megan’s YouTube channel. The hour-long interview was posted on August 4, 2019, and has been viewed almost 400,000 times.

“Common misconception is that I’ve been making millions and millions from residuals for the work I did,” Mia wrote on Instagram. “Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, I made around $12,000 in TOTAL my entire time in the industry. It was near impossible for me to lead a normal life with a normal office job after. 2 years into trying to force normalcy I decided to change my narrative and move to Austin to try and start over.”

3. Mia Is Engaged to Robert Sandberg

“Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, EVER, saw this coming,” Mia said on March 13, 2019.

According to her Instagram page, Mia is engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. Robert began appearing on Mia’s Instagram in July 2018. Since then, the two have appeared very frequently on each other’s social media pages, usually accompanied by adorable messages.

Robert’s Instagram page is littered with unbelievable kitchen creations. The talented chef boasts over 800,000 followers and treats them with delicious snaps every couple of days. He also treats them to tender photos with his significant other.

“Through all the incredible meals we’ve had, and will have together, I’m so lucky that you’re my dessert every time,” Mia wrote to Robert.

4. Mia and Robert Run a YouTube Channel

“Wow wow wow!!!” Mia wrote on Instagram. “92k subscribers in just 2 weeks and almost 3 million combined views, we LOVE you guys, thank you!!!!!”

Mia and Robert started a YouTube channel on August 7, 2018. Their channel quickly gained a large following. Mia and Robert have posted six videos over the past 10 months. The two currently boast 207,000 subscribers and more than 9 million combined views.

“Our mission for this platform is essentially a video diary for us to look back on, and for one day our future kids to fall into a YouTube rabbit hole of their parent’s archived adventures,” Mia and Robert wrote on their cannel. “We also want to share our relationship in it’s truest forms, the day-to-day, the adventures, the challenges, the EATING! the cooking, and everything in-between.”

5. Mia is a Social Media Influencer

Mia has embarked on a successful career as a social media personality. She can be seen promoting products like Puffy Mattress on her pages. Mia describes the products and offers discounts, usually in the form of promo codes.

As most of her fans know, Mia is a big sports girl. She was able to monetize that passion by promoting things like Bet My Bookie.

In addition to promoting products, Mia also promotes her own endeavors. “Love seeing all the posts y’all are sending me of where you’re hanging me 2019!!” Mia wrote to promote her yearly calendar.