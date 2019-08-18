Who Are Milo and Camryn Manheim on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’?

Tonight, Milo and Camryn Manheim will be competing on Celebrity Family Feud. Some newcomers to the show may be unfamiliar with this dynamic duo. Who are they? What would you know them from? Read on to find out.

Camryn is an actress known for her role as attorney Ellenor Frutt on ABC’s The Practice. She also starred as Delia Banks on CBS’ Ghost Whisperer and Elvis’ mother in the 2005 mini-series Elvis. In 1998, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in The Practice. Camryn is the mother of Milo Manheim, who is best known for playing Zed in the 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie, Zombies.

The two appeared on screen together in 2009, in the series Ghosts Whisperer. Milo has also dabbled in theater, and in 2017, he took home the New York Musical Theater Festival award for “Best Leading Actor” for his role in the musical “Generation Me.”

In 2018, Milo appeared on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. In her interview with ET, his mother shared, “I don’t even have words to express how proud I am… I can only tell you if I were one ounce more proud, my heart would burst into a million pieces.”

In a separate interview with ET’s Katie Crause, Milo said of his mother, “She’s the most supportive person in the world.”

He added, “She’s always been there for me but now I’m doing all this stuff, it’s like, I don’t know, I’ve never felt so much love from any person in my life… She has my back no matter what… I’m so lucky that she’s in this business and she knows what she’s talking about so I can ask her for help if I ever need anything. I’m so happy that she’s in the audience every day, it makes me way less nervous knowing she’s there.”

These days, Camryn is gearing up for her role as Lieutenant Cosgrove in the new series, Stumptown. Milo, meanwhile, is busy filming his role as Pierce in American Housewife and Zed in Zombies 2.

In an interview with Milo about his acting career and role in Zombies, he was asked what his mother has taught him about acting. Milo responded, “Just to be real. Not to fake it. Just say it like you would in real life. And look at people in the eyes and listen.”

Asked if she inspired him to become an actor, he said, “I grew up around actors and I started doing theater when I was 6 years old. It’s been a huge part of my life for as long as I remember. She definitely passed down her love of acting to me.”

Be sure to tune into an all-new episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.