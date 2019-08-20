Mina and Karen of Good Bones: Updates on the Mother-Daughter Duo

Good Bones returns to HGTV with its fourth season on Tuesday night, August 20, with new episodes at 8/7c and 9/8c. The reality home improvement series stars mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk.

The season 4 premiere episode synopsis reads “Mina and Karen are taking on a sprawling, 2,800-square-foot home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus space upstairs. While the three-story home is structurally sound, it needs a lot of work to make it ready to sell, and Mina and Karen have a whopping $275,000 renovation budget. The home has beautiful woodwork, paneling and a majestic staircase, but tensions flare as the women have differing opinions on how to approach its design and style.”

Before the season 4 premiere, here are Mina, Karen, and their family’s 2019 updates:

Mina’s Son Underwent Surgery Shortly Before His First Birthday

Mina had her first child, a son named Jack, on August 9, 2018, which means Jack recently celebrated his first birthday. In honor of her son’s birthday, she shared a series of photos of his first year of life on Instagram, writing in the caption “This handsome dude has done more cool stuff in his first year of life than I did in my first 30 combined!!! He is the most handsome, funny, chill baby and @srhawk2003 and I are the luckiest ppl in the world to get to squish the sh*t out of him every day. Happy Birthday my little love.”

Only one month prior, Mina shared with her over 132,000 followers that Jack had to go to the hospital for an operation. Getting candid about what she called the “hardest mom moment yet,” she reflected on the experience and explained why surgery was necessary: “Waiting in a hospital, even for what is a routine operation, is just terrible. This guy has been a trooper not being able to eat since dinner last night, still smiling and happy! He has an undescended testicle so needs it put where it goes to eliminate future complications. He’ll be out soon, fingers crossed, and I’ll post a happy after pic.”

Mina & Her Husband Steve Are Having a Hard Time Conceiving Their Second Child

In June, Mina took to Instagram to keep her fanbase in-the-loop about another personal aspect of her life: her struggle to get pregnant for a second time. In a post, for which she partnered with Ava Women, she wrote “This nugget came easy but #2 is being far more stubborn! I can’t seem to get my bodies schedule figured out but I’m rocking ​@avawomen to figure it out for me.​ You just wear this to bed and it measures signals in your body to pinpoint your fertile days. Fingers crossed for #2 soon!”

In July, she confirmed that she still had not yet conceived, but that she was undergoing a second round of acupuncture to hopefully get pregnant again. Relating to other mothers and mothers-to-be who may have had to overcome a similar hurdle, she wrote on social media “For those of you who’ve tried making a baby, it’s whatever works!”