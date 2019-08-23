Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince is the seventh track on Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album.

The song is a dreamy ode to love, in a fashion that Lana Del Rey might be proud of. Others have said it’s a song reminiscent of something the singer Halsey might pull off. Specifically, a callback to Halsey’s New Americana. As for Del Rey, this song is reminiscent of a number of her tracks: Video Games and National Anthem come to mind.

The song mixes prom vibes with old school Americana vibes with a new age love story. One fan tweeted, “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince is highkey the bop I wasn’t expecting. Halsey energy.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Full Lyrics: ‘Ripped up my Prom Dress’

“Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” i guess you were an easter egg for Lover @halsey 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Lover pic.twitter.com/zQnrB26WOw — ray 💗 SAW TAYLOR (@repsafterglow) August 16, 2019

Here are the full lyrics to Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, per Genius:

You know I adore you, I’m crazier for you

Than I was at 16, lost in a film scene

Waving homecoming queens, marching band playing

I’m lost in the lights

American glory faded before me

Now I’m feeling hopeless, ripped up my prom dress

Running through rose thorns, I saw the scoreboard

And ran for my life (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

No cameras catch my pageant smile

I counted days, I counted miles

To see you there, to see you there

It’s been a long time coming, but

[Chorus]

It’s you and me, that’s my whole world

They whisper in the hallway, “She’s a bad, bad girl” (Okay)

The whole school is rolling fake dice

You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes

It’s you and me, there’s nothing like this

Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince (Okay)

We’re so sad, we paint the town blue

Voted most likely to run away with you

[Verse 2]

My team is losing, battered and bruising

I see the high fives between the bad guys

Leave with my head hung, you are the only one

Who seems to care

American stories burning before me

I’m feeling helpless, the damsels are depressed

Boys will be boys then, where are the wise men?

Darling, I’m scared (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

No cameras catch my muffled cries

I counted days, I counted miles

To see you there, to see you there

And now the storm is coming, but

[Chorus]

It’s you and me, that’s my whole world

They whisper in the hallway, “She’s a bad, bad girl” (Okay)

The whole school is rolling fake dice

You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes

It’s you and me, there’s nothing like this

Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince (Okay)

We’re so sad, we paint the town blue

Voted most likely to run away with you

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

so many people said miss americana and the heartbreak prince reminds them of Halsey and it 100% does oh my god I LOVE it — kelsey 🦋 (@keIseazy) August 23, 2019

This song is one of Swift’s more cryptic tracks on the Lover album. It references several aspects of high school, like senior superlatives (“most likely to run away with you”) and whispering in the hallway.

But the song also seems to implicitly talk about Swift’s experience with fame from a young age. For example, when she sings, “Then I was at 16, lost in a film scene”

Plenty of aspects of this track seem to call back to the Kim/Kanye drama that defined the Reputation era. Consider the following lyrics:

“I see the high fives between the bad guys

Leave with my head hung, you are the only one

Who seems to care

American stories burning before me”

So in that way, the song is also an ode to Alwyn, it seems, for being the “heartbreak prince.”