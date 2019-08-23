Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince is the seventh track on Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album.
The song is a dreamy ode to love, in a fashion that Lana Del Rey might be proud of. Others have said it’s a song reminiscent of something the singer Halsey might pull off. Specifically, a callback to Halsey’s New Americana. As for Del Rey, this song is reminiscent of a number of her tracks: Video Games and National Anthem come to mind.
The song mixes prom vibes with old school Americana vibes with a new age love story. One fan tweeted, “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince is highkey the bop I wasn’t expecting. Halsey energy.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince Full Lyrics: ‘Ripped up my Prom Dress’
Here are the full lyrics to Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, per Genius:
You know I adore you, I’m crazier for you
Than I was at 16, lost in a film scene
Waving homecoming queens, marching band playing
I’m lost in the lights
American glory faded before me
Now I’m feeling hopeless, ripped up my prom dress
Running through rose thorns, I saw the scoreboard
And ran for my life (Ah)
[Pre-Chorus]
No cameras catch my pageant smile
I counted days, I counted miles
To see you there, to see you there
It’s been a long time coming, but
[Chorus]
It’s you and me, that’s my whole world
They whisper in the hallway, “She’s a bad, bad girl” (Okay)
The whole school is rolling fake dice
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes
It’s you and me, there’s nothing like this
Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince (Okay)
We’re so sad, we paint the town blue
Voted most likely to run away with you
[Verse 2]
My team is losing, battered and bruising
I see the high fives between the bad guys
Leave with my head hung, you are the only one
Who seems to care
American stories burning before me
I’m feeling helpless, the damsels are depressed
Boys will be boys then, where are the wise men?
Darling, I’m scared (Ah)
[Pre-Chorus 2]
No cameras catch my muffled cries
I counted days, I counted miles
To see you there, to see you there
And now the storm is coming, but
[Chorus]
It’s you and me, that’s my whole world
They whisper in the hallway, “She’s a bad, bad girl” (Okay)
The whole school is rolling fake dice
You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes
It’s you and me, there’s nothing like this
Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince (Okay)
We’re so sad, we paint the town blue
Voted most likely to run away with you
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs
This song is one of Swift’s more cryptic tracks on the Lover album. It references several aspects of high school, like senior superlatives (“most likely to run away with you”) and whispering in the hallway.
But the song also seems to implicitly talk about Swift’s experience with fame from a young age. For example, when she sings, “Then I was at 16, lost in a film scene”
Plenty of aspects of this track seem to call back to the Kim/Kanye drama that defined the Reputation era. Consider the following lyrics:
“I see the high fives between the bad guys
Leave with my head hung, you are the only one
Who seems to care
American stories burning before me”
So in that way, the song is also an ode to Alwyn, it seems, for being the “heartbreak prince.”