Monsta X Band Members Names & Ages 2019

The South Korean boy band Monsta X will be performing during the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. The show, hosted by David Dobrik and Lucy Hale, airs Sunday, August 11 at 8/7c on Fox.

Monsta X entered the music scene as a K-Pop group in 2015, after releasing their first EP Trespass. The 7-member band quickly rose to fame and has spent the past year on their 2019 We Are Here World Tour. Days before their Teen Choice Awards performance, they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Monsta X’s performance will make history for the Teen Choice Awards as the first K-pop performance on the Teen Choice Awards stage. Starship Entertainment told E! News “The awards show sent an invitation [for MONSTA X] to attend. It is an honour to be the first K-pop artist to perform [at the Teen Choice Awards].”

Before their Teen Choice Awards performance, get to know the members of Monsta X:

Wonho (26)

Wonho, whose full name is Lee Ho-seok, performs sub-vocals for the band. His birthday is March 1, 1993, making him 26 years old and the second-oldest member of the group.

I.M (23)

25-year-old Im Chang-kyun, aka I.M, is Monsta X’s lead rapper. He was born on January 26, 1993 and is the youngest member of the boy band. According to Channel Korea, before Monsta X, I.M was a part of Special-K Entertainment’s Nu’Bility from 2013 to 2014 but the group never debuted.

Minhyuk (25)

Minhyuk, another sub-vocalist for the group, was born on November 3, 1993. According to KProfiles.com, he was the last Monsta X member announced following his success on the reality show No Mercy.

Kihyun (25)

Yoo Ki-hyun, who is best known as Kihyun by his fans, sings lead vocals. According to Soompi, Kihyun was diagnosed with a fractured rib on August 9 and was given permission by his doctor to perform with his group, but only if he does it while seated.

Shownu (27)

Shownu’s full name is Son Hyun-woo. He is a lead vocalist and dancer in Monsta X, though he originally trained with GOT7. According to KProfiles.com, he choreographs most of Monsta X’s dances that accompany their famous performances.

Shownu’s birthday is June 18, 1992; at 27 years old, he is the group’s oldest member.

Hyungwon (25)

Chae Hyung-won, who goes by Hyungwon as a performer, is a Monsta X sub-vocalist. He was born on January 15, 1994 and is 25 years old.

Jooheon (24)

Jooheon is Monsta X’s second lead rapper. He is currently 24, but turns 25 later this year, on October 6, 1994.

Tune in to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Sunday, August 11 at 8/7c.