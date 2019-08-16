Is Nicki Minaj Married? Twitter Handle Changed to ‘Mrs. Petty’

Nicki Minaj announced on her Queen Radio show that she would soon be marrying Kenneth Perry, and that they would tie the knot within 80 days. On August 13, the 36-year-old rapper said, “[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling. By the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj wants to make sure the second marriage license doesn’t expire, and cited her busy schedule as reasons for why her big day keeps getting delayed. “I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that [so] I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out.”

It’s not clear when Minaj first start dating Petty, as the “Anaconda” singer didn’t make her relationship with Petty Instagram official until November 2018, during which she was already flashing a massive engagement ring in pictures. Always keeping her fans guessing, on August 16, she officially changed her Twitter handle to @MrsPetty, which has users online fans wondering if she’s already secretly tied the knot.

