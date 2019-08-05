Who Does Nicole Lopez-Alvar End Up With on BIP 2019?

This season of Bachelor In Paradise will bring with it plenty of drama, and some of that will revolve around Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

Who does Nicole date? How do things pan out for her? Is she engaged today? Read on, but beware of spoilers!

Nicole finds romance with none other than Clay Harbor (the ex-NFL player from Becca’s season of the show) on BIP. But does it last? According to Fame 10, the two spark a very “real romance”, and are one of just four couples who go on an overnight date when the offer comes. They do not, however, get engaged.

According to the outlet, Nicole breaks up with Clay after the overnight date because he won’t tell her he’s in love with her, and won’t propose. They end up leaving paradise separately.

Harbor, as many people know, is a tight end and currently is a free agent. He was drafted by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft and has been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

Clay was determined to find love this season on the show, but we wonder if awkward circumstances made it difficult for him. After all, he was in paradise with none other than his ex-girlfriend, Angela Amezcua. The two broke up earlier this year before they both headed to paradise.

What happens to Angela this season? She gets together with Chase McNary, a fan favorite from Jojo’s season of The Bachelorette. But before the two can take it too far, Chase ends things.

This season is bound to be an exciting one, as a whopping three couples get engaged! Those couples are: Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Demi Burnett and her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty, and Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton. According to Fame 10, Godwin and Barbour strike up a romance on day 1, and it’s all uphill from there. They give each other every single rose on the show, proving their commitment to each other and the relationship.

As for Demi, she comes onto the show with her girlfriend, marking Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex romance. Demi recently said of the new season of BIP, “The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it’s not, like, some stupid drama you don’t really care about. It’s like, ‘Oh no, this is good!’ Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It’s your good old-fashioned dumpster fire.”