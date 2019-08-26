Snoop Dogg’s Shocking Jesus, Nipsey Hussle Comparison Accurate Says Lyricist

Last week on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy, hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg compared late rapper, Nipsey Hussle to Jesus.

“Look at the impact that he had, the same impact Jesus had,” he said.

“A lot of people didn’t know him, but they sure wanted to know about him once he passed away. Then once they found out about him, they understood what his legacy was about. Now, his legacy is living even bigger with him not being here. So that’s why I say, ‘I ain’t never seen Jesus, but I’ve been hearing about him.’”

Nipsey Hussle, 33, died in April after being gunned down in front of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg had an appearance at High Times’ Cannabis Cup in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Providence, Rhode Island lyricist Flawless Real Talk was also part of the show and caught up with Heavy by phone.

When asked if he saw Snoop’s point of view about Nipsey, he was candid.

“If you think about the way Jesus was moving, he was spreading his Word,” Flawless Real Talk shared with me by phone.

“He was getting followers. I mean, it’s a modern-day formula today. Spreading the word of what you’re doing and getting people to follow in your word, there’s a lot of people lying, but everybody’s pretty much doing what Jesus did, there was just no social media back then, so for him, he was spreading his word, getting his following for a positive cause, so that’s why I think Snoop might have said that he had the same impact as Jesus, a lot of people get a following, and it’s not really genuine and it’s more for monetary gain, you know, this wasn’t no smokescreen or gimmick with Nipsey. It was real, that’s why I respect it.

“Nipsey was a great example, he was like our Modern-day Pac, in the sense where he wasn’t afraid to speak out and say the things that people didn’t really want to talk about, and he was really about ownership. I didn’t really learn about ownership from him, I learned it from Tech N9ne, I went on a 48-city tour with Tech N9ne and I learned a lot of the independent game from him, but Nipsey spoke the gospel of everything, so it was just so much knowledge in his music, budding entrepreneur and just uplifting his people and telling them they can do it no matter what, you know what I mean? So when he was taken, it was a huge voice that’s been voided in our hip-hop culture.”

In addition to Snoop, Flawless Real Talk also discussed his music and future plans in the transcript provided below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You have a song that you had called, “Mama I made it”. Tell me a little more about about that. What was the inspiration behind that song?

Flawless Real Talk: It was always a situation where I was going on tour, cause I was independently touring around the country, and a lot of people, they consider making it, you know, being on TV and being famous, super famous, so a lot of people come up to me and be like, “man,” you know what i’m saying, “man, I love your music, you know what i’m saying? I can’t wait till you make it”, but what a lot of people don’t understand is that, you know, i’m coming from the smallest state in the country, Providence, Rhode Island, I built my own company, you know, been touring independently for the past nine years across the country, you know, we did the BET cypher, you know, so many things that people don;t understand that we are actually going for ownership over fame, so we’ve already made it in my eyes, so that song was to solidify to my fans and to, like, “Mama, I made it”, in the sense that, you know, you always want to tell your Mom that, so it was just to solidify the fact that we already have actually made it, regardless of the fame level that we have, we’re very successful in the things that we do.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You are currently in Oklahoma City. What have you been doing?

Flawless Real Talk: We’re in Oklahoma City right now, we’re taking part in the Cannabis Cup, we also went down to FOX News to talk about our nonprofit that we’re working with called (inau.) Learning, where we’re using hip-hop in the school curriculum for the young kids to actually teach them about social issues and to spread knowledge to the young generation.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You talked about the Cup that you’re doing, it’s with High Times, correct?

Flawless Real Talk: Yes sir.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tell me more about it.

Flawless Real Talk: We’re just going there to, you know, take part in the Cannabis Cup and see what’s going down and be a part of it, we haven’t got a chance to be a part of any of the previous ones, but just being here, being able to take in and see what it’s like, it’s gonna be dope.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You’re doing something with Snoop while you’re there, correct?

Flawless Real Talk: Nah, we’re just hanging, you know, we’re just going to be hanging there, that’s all, we ain’t doing much. That’s pretty dope, man, I actually hung out with him a few times. At one of his Halloween parties, too, like we crossed paths in LA, and he’s always been amazing, an amazing spirit, an amazing guy to be around, you know, I learned so much from him, so it’s really dope.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s next for you?

Flawless Real Talk: Got a television series coming out in October, we just signed with William Morris Agency, we’re doing a lot of different stuff as far as getting into the acting world, you know, some modeling, we got a lot coming up right now, we’re currently shopping distribution deals for the next album, we got a lot of things going on right now, it’s gonna be a healthy year for flawless, you know, in 2020, and we’re just excited and preparing for everything that’s coming.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Best piece of advice that anybody’s given you?



Flawless Real Talk: Best piece of advice someone’s ever given me, I can’t really say that somebody’s ever given me the best piece of advice that I’ve ever learned was to separate everything in your life, don’t let one thing dictate the rest of everything. Sometimes people go through something, and if they’re going through something in their relationship, it affects their work, it affects their home, it affects everything, and things crumble down, sometimes we have to learn that. You have to isolate situations so it doesn’t affect the rest of our world because just because one thing is going bad doesn’t mean that we’re not blessed in everything else, so sometimes when my career isn’t going where I want it to, it doesn’t flood into my household and my family, it doesn’t affect my mood, I try to separate those things because it could take over your life. That’s how a lot of people break down. Try to prioritize your life and what matters most to you, and don’t let everything overflow into the next thing because we’re still blessed in so many ways, even if one thing doesn’t go our way.