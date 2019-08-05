Onyeka Ehie, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premiere Monday, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC, and Onyeka Ehie is one of the Bachelor Nation alums joining the cast and hoping to find her shot at love against a tropical backdrop, and amidst plenty of drama.

When the season 6 cast was announced by, Onyeka shared the news with her over 30,000 Instagram followers, posting a photo of her cast headshot and writing “Summer vacation is looking a taddd bit different this year and after Tuesday, August 6th, your calendars won’t be the only thing saying ‘WTF’ in the caption.”

Ahead of the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 premiere, here’s what you need to know about Onyeka Ehie:

1. She First Competed on Colton’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Onyeka joined Bachelor Nation as a contestant on season 23, which starred former NFL player Colton Underwood. Ultimately, as Bachelor fans already know, Ehie didn’t win Underwood’s heart and was eliminated in episode 6 (Underwood is currently dating his final rose pick, Cassie Randolph). After she was eliminated, Ehie told Glamour “I want to be with someone because it’s what I want and I feel it. I know that when I’m in love with someone, I’ll know it. It’s kind of like an orgasm.”

In an Instagram post shared after she was eliminated from the show, Ehie wrote “This is your daily reminder to love yourself even when others don’t. It’s only a small glimpse that you all see on TV and even though you think you have it all figured out..trust me, you don’t. I truly believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but that’s all it is….an opinion. I’m going to continue living my BEST life which consists of me only caring about opinions from people who actually know me as a person.”

She stood out during her season as “weird and obnoxious” (her words) and engaged in some drama with Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who is also part of the BIP season 6 cast.

2. She Graduated From Kansas State University With a Masters in Accounting

After growing up in Manhattan, Kansas, Ehie stayed close to home and attending Kansas State University. After graduation, she moved out of Kansas to Dallas, Texas, using her accounting Masters degree to earn a job as an IT Risk Consultant.

On her LinkedIn page, Ehie writes “I graduated with my masters in accounting in May 2017 and joined a career in IT due to the innovative aspect and opportunity.” She also received her undergraduate education, with an accounting major, at Kansas State. She shows her K-State pride on Instagram, as well as her love for her sorority sisters; she was a member of Ki Beta Phi.

3. She Has Three Siblings & Comes From a Close Nigerian Family

Onyeka’s Nigerian culture is an important part of her identity and a major part of her family, and she told Glamour Magazine that she is looking for a partner who will respect and embrace that. She said “My parents are very open to me [dating a white guy], but they want to make sure that he’s aware if he’s with me, he’s not just dating a girl that’s African American; he’s dating a girl that has a very strong Nigerian culture. My parents are very traditional, so being in a relationship with me comes with a lot of traditional aspects. If he’s willing to adapt to those, then my parents are 100 percent on board.”

According to Instagram, she has two sisters, Chinazo (who goes by Naz) and Amara, and a brother, Kezie. They appear to have a close relationship, and all four went to Kansas State. Naz and Onyeka seem especially close, and Naz is regularly featured on Onyeka’s Instagram posts, at music festivals and other outings; Onyeka refers to her in one caption as her “bff.”

4. Her Parents Got Engaged After Only 2 Weeks of Dating

The Bachelor franchise may seem like it brings couples together in an unrealistically rushed span of time, but Ehie’s parents, who have been married for 35 years, were dating for even less time than a season of Bachelor in Paradise takes to film before they got engaged. According to ABC’s Bachelor bio for Ehie, “Her parents are originally from Nigeria and have been married for 35 years. Her parents got engaged after just two weeks.”

Although she didn’t find true love on The Bachelor, it was her idea to get relationship help from the reality dating franchise. She told Glamour that when she signed herself up for the show, “I definitely had a lot of outside influence from people at work and my close friends because I’ve been single for five years and I’ve never been in love before. That’s partially because I’ve been working on myself a lot and my career and I’m very picky. Honestly, the dating scene in Dallas is great, but I haven’t found anyone to connect with.” By returning once again to give love another try on BIP, it is evident she still has faith in the process and was not deterred from the prospect of finding love on national television.

5. She Loves Music & Fitness, & Shares Both Interests on Instagram

In her Bachelor bio, one of Ehie’s fun facts was “If she could do any job in the world, she’d be a music producer.” Her Instagram posts confirm that she is a fan of music and has attended many major music festivals, including Coachella, Buku Music Festival, and Austin City Limits. Bachelor Nation alums are music festival regulars (some of this season of Bachelor in Paradise‘s drama was started at Stagecoach), so it is unsurprising that she continued to attend popular festivals and concerts with the backing of her Bachelor celebrity status. She most recently attended an Odesza concert at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on July 28, 2019. with several of her friends as well as her sister.

While on The Bachelor, Onyeka excelled in group dates that were physically demanding, and it is clear that she is in excellent shape. On Instagram, Onyeka has a whole “highlights” section dedicated to her workout routines and is not shy about sharing mirror pics in figure-flattering workout gear.