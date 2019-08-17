Where Is Peter Fonda’s Daughter Bridget Fonda Now?

As the world mourns the heartbreaking news of Hollywood legend Peter Fonda’s death, fans can’t help but also wonder about the rest of his famous family. The son of veteran actor Henry Fonda, the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda, the thrice-married star had two children with first wife Susan Brewer, Justin and Bridget Fonda, the latter of whom initially followed in her father’s acting footsteps.

Born in Los Angeles on January 27, 1964, Bridget Jane Fonda was a Hollywood legacy, and her decision to become an actress seemed only natural. She first appeared on screen at the age of 5 in her father’s Oscar nominated film Easy Rider, but she didn’t break out into the industry until after studying drama at the Lee Strasburg Theater Institute, and graduating from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1986.

Her first movie role was in Aria, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, after which Bridget never stopped working steadily. She appeared in The Godfather III, Doc Hollywood, and Roger Corman’s Frankenstein Unbound. After her starring role in Single White Female, Bridget was officially named Hollywood’s new “It” girl.

On her birthday, here is Bridget Fonda, in costume as pot-toking surfer girl Melanie Ralston, with Quentin Tarantino on the set of his 1997 masterpiece, JACKIE BROWN. pic.twitter.com/PiqgNU32H4 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) January 27, 2018

She starred with Nic Cage in the beloved romantic comedy It Could Happen to You, Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown in 1997, and thriller Lake Placid in 1999. Bridget earned an Emmy nomination for her role in the TV Movie Into the Gloaming and a Golden Globe nomination for 2001’s No Ordinary Baby.

While Bridget turned down the TV role of Ally McBeal, which went to actress Calista Flockhart, she continued to appear in numerous films a year, and starred as Stephanie Furst on The Chris Isaak Show in 2002. The same year, she play the titular role in the TV movie Snow Queen, which turned out to be the last acting role she ever did. She was 38.

Bridget Married Danny Elfman in 2003

Following a break-up with boyfriend of 8 years, actor Eric Stoltz, she got into car accident in 2003, which left her with a broken vertebrae. She was originally cast as a recurring character on the TV series The Practice, but after crashing her Jaguar in Beverly Hills, she was replaced by actress Teri Polo. One week later, Bridget announced that she was engaged to former Oingo Boingo frontman and movie composer extraordinaire, Danny Elfman.

Bridget easily settled into married life, and further separated herself from the limelight. Their wedding took place on November 23, 2003, where Peter Fonda walked his daughter down the aisle at Los Angeles’ First Congressional Church, as a 20-piece choir sang. Afterward, they hosted a reception at Cicada restaurant.

While her husband continues to work in the industry, Elfman’s the genius behind the music for Men in Black, Coraline, Notorious, Spiderman, Beetlejuice, etc., and continues to be the go-to composer in Hollywood, she rarely accompanies him to red carpet events and film premieres.

Bridget Lives with Her Family in Los Angeles

In 2005, Danny and Bridget welcomed a son, Oliver, who’s now 14-years-old. She’s also the stepmother to Elfman’s daughters from a previous relationship, Mali,35. and Lola, 40. In 2015, Bridget, 55, and Elfman, 66, purchased a $3.6 million “fixer upper” home near Hancock Park. continues to stay away from Hollywood, and away from social media, she has neither a Facebook or Instagram account. After her father’s passing, Peter died at the age of 79 on August 16, the Fonda family released the following statement via People:

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away. [Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05 a.m. at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer. In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy. And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

