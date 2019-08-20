Marzia Bisognin, Pewdiepie’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Marzia Bisognin is a former fashion vlogger and is YouTube star Pewdiepie aka Felix Kjellberg’s wife.

Pewdiepie, who is just shy of 100 million subscribers on his YouTube channel announced the happy news in a tweet that read, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be ❤️ I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

The couple began dating in 2011. Their wedding took place in London, according to photos shared on Bisognin’s Instagram page. Bisognin wrote in one post, “Yesterday, the 19th of August—after exactly 8 years since we met—we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever.”

The post continued with Bisognin thanking their friends and family for attending. It finished with the words, “Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pewdiepie Proposed in April 2018 While the Couple Was in Japan

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Pewdiepie popped the question to Bisognin while the pair were on vacation in Japan in April 2018. In a rouse for a video, Pewdiepie pretended to do a compatibility test with Bisognin. During the text, he asked the all-important question and got the answer he wanted. Pewdiepie said in the video, “Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. And you’re just like, ‘I’m gonna have an amazing poo right now Felix.'”

The couple spoke about their wedding in a March 2019 video in which Bisognin said, “I really liked the idea of eloping and going to Japan. But the more I looked into it, the more complicated it seems.” Then Pewdiepie said that the couple had booked a venue but had decided to keep it a secret.

2. Bisognin Withdrew from YouTube in October 2018

Bisognin announced in an October 2018 video that she had decided to discontinue her YouTube channel. In the video announcing her decision, Bisognin spoke frankly about mental health. She told her subscribers, “All I have is this feeling that it is time for me to try something new in my life. This may seem so sudden to most of you, probably, but it is something that I knew for a long time. Especially this year I’ve struggled with finding a reason to keep going.”

At the time of writing, Bisognin still has 7.4 million YouTube subscribers. For the record, Bisognin counts 4 million followers on Twitter and over 6 million followers on Instagram. Bisognin continued in her video, “I ended up in front of the computer a lot, and for the first time I started realizing how much there was on YouTube. Obviously, Felix was doing it for a few months at this point, but it never occurred to me that there could be much more than cat videos and gaming … seeing all this variety on YouTube really opened up a whole new world for me.”

Bisognin went on to say that she felt like a fraud as she became extremely famous merely for being Pewdiepie’s girlfriend. She concluded the clip by saying, “I don’t want to force myself to keep going when I feel like I’m ready to do something different. I hope this doesn’t come across as me being tired of this. It’s not about that. It’s about me needing to find my path. Because for a long time I’ve felt like I was following someone else’s, and I think it’s about time that I give myself a chance with something else.”

3. The Couple Lives in the English City of Brighton Together

Bisognin is a native of the Italian city of Vicenza. These days though, she lives with her husband in the English city of Brighton, around 50 miles south of London. Since leaving YouTube, Bisognin appears to dedicate a lot of her time to her jewelry, pottery and home decor brand Mai. She has also founded a unisex clothing brand, Tsuki Market, with her husband.

4. The Couple Met Via Email in 2011

Bisognin emailed Pewdiepie in 2011 to tell him about how much she enjoyed his video. Bisognin says her friend Daizo recommended she watch the Swede’s YouTube antics. By October 2011, she had moved to Sweden to be with him.

5. In a November 2014 Video, Bisognin Called Out Those Who Viewed Her as ‘Pewdiepie’s Girlfriend’

In a now-deleted November 2014 video, Bisognin called out those online who viewed her merely as “Pewdiepie’s girlfriend” and those who said that she was a golddigger. At one point in the video, Bisognin took out a wallet and said, “There is money inside, and credit cards with my name on it. I know, it’s ridiculous, crazy to think that I earn my own things.”

